All season long the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas were the team to beat in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League — suffering only three losses, one via forfeit, while the rest of the league was at or below .500 a majority of the way.
As the favorites to claim the league title during the playoff on Friday, Nov. 19, the Breakfast Club bunch trailed only through the first two frames of the semifinals before taking the lead the rest of the way to claim a second-straight league championship.
SEMIFINALS
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 23, Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 13
Scoring six runs in its first two at-bats, the fourth-seeded Harpoon Harry’s Snappers actually took the early lead over the top-seeded Breakfast Club Too Jaibas, but 12 unanswered runs across the next two innings broke the game open for the eventual champions.
In the semifinal victory, the Jaibas racked up 31 hits led by 4-for-4 performances from Troy Curry, who had a home run, Nick Hogen, who was a home run shy of a cycle, and John Hornyak. Ronnie Presley and Marty Gregurich both reached on a pair of two-baggers, Bobby Lowe and John Bandora doubled and singled, while with two hits were Paul Sanchez and Chris Hilliard. Alex Diequez doubled.
Going 4-for-4, including with two home runs and six RBI, Juanito Menendez did all he could to keep the Snappers in the game, while teammates Eddie Griffiths and Jose Santiago both added a two-base hit and two base hits. Alexey Vergas had a trio of singles, Willie Rodriguez, Junior Guieb, Alex Torres, with a double, and Eddie Tornac, with a triple, all contributed two hits and with one was David Flynn.
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 31, Ben’s Candle Shop Morays 20
Despite the third-ranked Ben’s Candle Shop Morays adding runs in all but one at-bat, an 18-run outburst by the No. 2 Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos put the game out of reach from the beginning.
Leading the way for the Roncos was Tommy Lapp, who was perfect in five trips to the plate, including homering once. Adding to the 31-hits parade for Tommy Tiles was Rich Baker with a double and three singles, Pablo Norera had one triple and three singles, while Jorge Martines had a pair of two-base hit and two base hits good for five RBI. Devin Butler homered twice and singled for seven RBI, John Childs doubled, tripled and singled for five RBI, Raul Franco was good for three hits, Mike Balbuena had a double and single, Joal Rivero had two singles and Darnell Henderson had one.
For the Morays, Chris Hall powered two balls over the fence and singled for five RBI, Dylan Kibler doubled and singled twice, Jason Johnson doubled and singled once, while Dave Matea and Kyle Cabrera had two base hits. Greg Eagle also doubled, while with base knocks were Harry Milliken, Jeff Kurkowski, Doug Holmes and Bob Maun.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 27, Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 5
Racking up 12 runs in the top of the first inning, the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas left no doubt who the league champions were going to be, as the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos never seemed to recover after going down by double digits.
For the second straight game in the playoff, the Jaibas collected more than 30 hits, 33 in this one, as Ronnie Presley, with a double and home run, and Marty Gregurich, with three doubles and home run, were both 5-for-5. Bobby Lopez also had a home run, of the inside-the-park variety, to go along with a double and two singles, as did Nick Higen as part of his three hits, while Troy Curry parked two long balls over the fence and doubled, with Alex Diequez rounding out the homer fest as well as singling. Adding to the championship offense was Chris Hilliard and John Hornyah with a two-base hit and two base hits, John Bandora had a pair of singles and with one base hit were Paul Sanchez and Tom Haas.
With the lone extra base hit for the Roncos, albeit a home run, Rich Baker went 3-for-3 in the losing effort, while with two hits were Tommy Lapp, Devin Butler and Pablo Norera. John Childs and Darnell Henderson each had a base knock.