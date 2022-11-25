It’s been a while, but the Key West Men’s Over-35 softball league finally played a full slate of games on Friday, Nov. 18 — after hurricanes, Fantasy Fest, Goombay and Homecoming delayed more than a month of action — but even after the hiatus not much changed as the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas and Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays picked right back up where they left off with victories.

Despite the games getting back under way, there will be another week off for Thanksgiving, before the action at the Wickers Sports Complex resumes on Friday, Dec. 2, during which something will have to change as Breakfast Club Too and Jolly’s Liquor Store will put their won-loss records on the line against in the 8:30 nightcap at DeWitt Roberts Field, which will follow the 7 p.m. first pitch between Tommy Tiles KKWT Roncos and Harpoon Harry’s Snappers.