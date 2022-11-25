It’s been a while, but the Key West Men’s Over-35 softball league finally played a full slate of games on Friday, Nov. 18 — after hurricanes, Fantasy Fest, Goombay and Homecoming delayed more than a month of action — but even after the hiatus not much changed as the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas and Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays picked right back up where they left off with victories.
Despite the games getting back under way, there will be another week off for Thanksgiving, before the action at the Wickers Sports Complex resumes on Friday, Dec. 2, during which something will have to change as Breakfast Club Too and Jolly’s Liquor Store will put their won-loss records on the line against in the 8:30 nightcap at DeWitt Roberts Field, which will follow the 7 p.m. first pitch between Tommy Tiles KKWT Roncos and Harpoon Harry’s Snappers.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 17,
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 13
In the return to action, Breakfast Club Too outscored Tommy Tiles FKWT by six in the second and third frames, which the Jaibas held onto across the final three innings to secure the victory.
Ripping an extra base hit in every at-bat for the Jaibas was Troy Curry, with three doubles, a home run and six RBI, while Ben Blattenberger was also 4-for-4 with a double. Stu Lilly connected on a inside-the-park home run as part of his three hits, Bobby Lopez and Marty Gregurich both doubled and singled, Ronnie Presley doubled and homered, as did Nick Hogan with his four-bae knock an inside the park variety. Tom Haas added a pair of singles and John Hornyak had one.
Also going 4-for-4 for the Roncos was Devin Butler with three hits were Tommy Lapp and Marlon Manresa, Rich Baker blasted a home run and singled, Jorge Martinez doubled and singled, Darnell Henderson and Alexey Vergas had two hits apiece and with one each were Willie Rodriguez and David Tremblayd.
Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays 28,
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 15
Through the first six innings, Harpoon Harry’s seemed to surely be en route to its first win of the season, as Jolly’s Liquor Store had scored only seven runs and trailed by eight entering the final trips to the plate. The Morays would touch home 21 times in the seventh to break open an insurmountable advantage, and then held the Snappers without a run in the bottom of the frame to remain in the hunt for first place.
Brining in seven runs via two doubles and five hits for Jolly’s Liquor Store was Troy Curry, while Ronnie Presley drove in four on a two-base hit and three base hits, with four base knocks was Colton Butler, Ben Blattenberger tripled and had two hits, Chad Rodriguez rounded the bases for an inside-the park home run and singled twice, Dave Matea had three hits while with two was Dylan Kibler.
For Harpoon Harry’s, Joal Rivero was 4-for-4 with two doubles, Willie Rodriguez and Alex Torres had a two-base hit and two base hits, David Tremblayd doubled twice Junior Guieb homered and singled, Eddie Tornac double singled and John Hornyak singled twice and Marty Gregurich hustled for an inside-the-park home run.