With offensive threats such as Renario Carey and Ja’Siah Shine, it was difficult to imagine Frank’s Plumbing Bulldogs were winless, but knew it was just a matter of time before the squad captured a victory. On Saturday, Oct. 23, in Flag Division action, the team chewed up the Alvin the Painters Hurricanes for the Dawgs’ first win of the season.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, at George Mira Field, the Sherwin Williams Ravens and UME Bucs start off the day with the 10 a.m. B Division game. At noon, the First State Bank Jaguars and DJ’s Clam Shack Packers take the field for the C Division contest.
At 2 p.m. the Bulldogs will see if they can extend their win streak, this time against the Back Country Boat Rentals Gators, and the 3 p.m. contest features the Certified Appliance Repair Wolverines and Alvin the Painter Hurricanes in the second Flag Division game.
C DIVISION
KEYS ISLAND RUNNERS DOLPHINS 20,
DJ’S CLAM SHACK PACKERS 6
The Dolphins capped a four-play drive with a 9-yard touchdown by Emarlo Gonzalez with 3:57 left in the opening quarter. The Fins got the drive started on 19-yard pass from Gonzalez to Mason Waldner, as Gonzalez added 15 more yards to set up his TD. Waldner took the ball in for the extra point.
After a scoreless second, Waldner dove over the end zone on a 5-yard run, followed up on runs of 11 and 12 yards by Waldner to push the lead to 13-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, Packers speedster Justin Osborne bolted 62 yards to put his team in the game.
But the Packers defense had trouble tackling their opponents. With 3:25 remaining, Gonzalez scored from the 9-yard line as Josiah Ellison added the point after run. Waldner set up the score on runs of 26 and 8 yards.
Osborne rushed for 84 yards and had 15 yards receiving, as Gonzalez ran for 36 and passed 15. Osborne ran for 33 yards and had 15 yards passing.
B DIVISION
SHRIMP PIMP SEAHAWKS 32,
UME BUCCANEERS 0
Seahawks Oliver Zanetti soared over the Bucs scoring four touchdowns on runs on 6, 1, 7 and 9 yards and the defense shut down the Bucs offense led by running back Jayvon King.
At 5:14 in the first, Zanetti broke the goal line to cap an eight-play drive set up by 15-yard run by Devin Stehly, a 23-yard sprint by Zanetti and Joshua Lewis got in first down. The extra point run by Ke’lijah Sargent was good.
Early in the second, Zanetti rushed for 41-yards on the seven-play drive to go up, 13-0.
With 3:32 left in the half, Lewis recovered a Bucs fumble and ran it back for 41 yards to push the lead to 19-0.
The Seahawks built on the lead on Zanetti’s third run set up on a 28-yard run by Tyrese Scott and 18-yard sprint by Matthew Oviedo.
The final score came with 5:34 left in the game; the touchdown was built on a 41-yard run by Devin Stehly and 12-yard jaunt by Ke’lijah Sargent. Zachary Ward scored the extra point.
FLAG DIVISION
FRANK’S PLUMBING BULLDOGS 21,
ALVIN THE PAINTER HURRICANES 6
The Bulldogs’ Renario Carey scored on a 20-yard run, set up on a 30-yard sprint by Jakobe King. The extra point run by Ja’Siah Shine was good for a 7-0 advantage.
The Hurricanes pulled within a point on a 1-yard run by Kaleb Register. The six-play drive was highlighted by a 16-yard run by Hudson Cobb, while Brody Butler rambled 21 yards.
Late in the half, Carey rambled 50 yards for a touchdown as Shine added the extra point.
After a scoreless third, Shine scored on an 18-yard run and added the extra point to ice the game.
MORE THAN FADES SEMINOLES 14,
AMERIGAS WOLVERINES 8
The Seminoles’ Jasiah Greene capped a five-play drive with a 1-yard dive as Toren Thomas scored the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 advantage with 4:12 left in the first quarter.
It took half of the game before either team could get back on the scoreboard. At 6:00 in the fourth, Lavell Cartwright scored for the Seminoles’ 14-0 lead.
Finally, the Wolverines scored. With 54 seconds left, Jaiden Pierce ended a five-play drive with a 25-yard run. The drive was highlighted by a 19-yard run by Tyce Stellaworth) and two-point conversion.