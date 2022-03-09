After months of learning through practices and games, the Key West Police Athletic League Basketball season came to an end on Saturday, March 5, with the playoffs playoff championships for the Division III, seventh and eighth graders, and Division II, fifth and sixth graders, at the Douglass Gymnasium. In the end, it would be the Celtics who claimed the title for the oldest age group and the Suns who proved to be too much to handle in Division II.
DIVISION III (7TH-8TH GRADE)
FINALS
CELTICS 37, NETS 21
By holding the Nets to just one first-quarter point, the title was the Celtics to lose and they made sure to seal the deal by allowing only 20 second-half points to claim the city championship.
James Osborne closed out the game with seven of his game-high 13 points in the fourth quarter, while Celtics teammate Alex Means did a majority of his damage in the first half by five of his seven coming in the first two quarters. Tyrese Redding and Jayvion King both provided six points, Duvens Louis had three and Tyrone Redding made a pair of free throws.
Keeping his team in the game, Leo Batista had points in every quarter to rack up a team-best 12 points, while Mattheui Bastillada made five, Walson Morin had three and Jeff Dejean made one free throw.
SEMIFINALS
CELTICS 30, RAPTORS 22
By keeping the Celtics off the board in the first quarter, the Raports seemed to be in control of the matchup against the eventual champions, going in front 12-0 at the start of the second on 3-pointers by Amaiah Marston and Santillo Ibodilloeu, the roles revered by halftime as James Osborne scored 10 of his game-high 19 to make it a three-point lead for the Raptors at intermission.
It was more of Osborne in the second half, as he single-handily beat the Raptors in the second half by four to lead the Celtics to the championship matchup. Alex Means contributed five to the winning cause, Canyon Miller had four points and Tyrone Redding scored two.
After scoring 12 in the first quarter, the Raptors were only able to find the bottom of the bucket for eight more points the rest of the way, with Rock Slowey scoring six of those points to lead his squad with eight in the game. Demarcus Deroche and Josh Johnson each had two while Ibodilloeu finished with five.
NETS 43, 76ERS 36
It was a battle for a berth in the finals, as it was a one-point favor for the Nets at the end of the first and five-point advantage at halftime before the eventual winner broke things open in the third outscoring the 76ers by 11, which proved simply too much to overcome despite the lead being cut in half during the fourth.
Putting up points in every quarter, Walson Morin had a game-high 18 points, as Nets teammate Leo Batista knocked down a 3-pointer as part of his 13 points. Rasul Copper chipped in with four points, while with two each were Zentavous Carey, Jeff Dejean, Mattheui Bastillada, and Zach Jean Julian.
Kemmy Chapman attempted to rally his 76ers squad in the fourth with 10 of his team-high 15 points, as did Amauri with half of his 12 points, but it was not enough. Connor Freeman and Matthew Guzman both dropped in four and Gio Fernandez had one.
DIVISION II (5TH-6TH GRADE)
CHAMPIONSHIP
SUNS 26, KINGS 20
The Suns proved to be simply too much to handle in the playoffs, as after giving up just two points in its semifinal the champ allowed the Kings to score just five in the first half of the finals. Despite the Kings cutting the lead to three by the fourth, the Suns finished off their title run with another stellar defensive quarter to claim the hardware.
With the hot hand for the champions was Trent Thomas with a game-best 15 points, while Nico Prokurat, George Eggers both made 3-pointers and Mac Slowey also finished with three points and Kaine Dickerson put in two.
For the Suns, Michael Perry Jr. scored 10 points, Jayce Fernandez put away six points and Reef Guyet had four.
SEMIFINALS
SUNS 52, LAKERS 2
The Lakers’ Herschell Major got his team on the board with a first-period basket, but from that point forward it was all Suns who had four players in double-figure scoring during the 50-point victory.
The big scorers for the Suns were Kaine Dickerson with 15, Mac Slowey with 12, Chace Gaertner with 11 and Trent Thomas with 10, while George Eggers added five and Noah Carius sunk a free throw.
KINGS 29, WARRIORS 26
Trailing by five after the first, the King’s dup of Reef Guyet and Michael Perry Jr. sparked the comeback to put their drew in front by five at halftime, but the Warriors had a third-period run of its own to bring the score even in headed into the fourth. A pair of 3-points by Perry made the difference as the Kings made their way into the championship round.
With a total of three baskets from beyond the arc, Perry scored a game-high 19 points while Guyet had eight and the only other King to add to the scorebook was Corey Munor Jr. with two points.
Pacing the Warriors was Michael Dinkins III with 10 points, Zamorious Gardner had five, Max Barroso and Tyrese Scott both bucketed four points and with three was Zander Font.
DIVISION I
MAVS 30, BUCKS 11
In the regular-season finale for the youngsters, by the time the second half had even started, the Mavs were well on their way to a victory, as they doubled up the Bucks in the first quarter and then shut them out in the second for a double-digit lead at the break.
Netting four points in each half, Justin Major helped the Mavs cruise to the victory with eight points, while with seven apiece were Emarlo Gonzalez and Justin Osborne, who lead the charge in the second quarter scoring all his points during that span. Marcell Major and Mark Jones both finished with four points.
Scoring all four of the first-half points for the Bucks was Jordan Wallace, finishing with six in the game, while Zaiden Stocker and four and Alisa Awan scored one.