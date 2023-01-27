With the new season just a few weeks away, the Southernmost Hockey Club got new and returning players prepared with a Skills Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
While more than 80 new and returning hockey players ages 4 to 18 took part in the clinic for the season, which begins Saturday, Feb. 18, volunteers worked outside the rink to store gear and equipment in the newly acquired shed.
Club president Joyce Milelli said they have a lot of new things in store for the season.
“Today is all about capturing new players and getting them signed on to play. We have gear loans for first-year players. And getting returning and new players out on the ‘ice’ as we call it to have time with the coaches. They’re doing drills, skills and maybe a scrimmage at the end if we have time,” explained Milelli. “The coaches are noting the skill levels of the new and returning players so we can balance teams out for the regular season.”
After that, Milelli said they will balance the teams in all of the age groups but they can adjust teams during the course of the season to keep things equal.
Before the season begins, the league is hosting Skate Night, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 with the theme of “Neon and Glow,” stated Milelli.
One of the biggest events each year is a trip to Fort Lauderdale to take in a Florida Panthers hockey game.
“On Saturday, Feb. 11, we’re all going up to watch the Stanley Cup winners Colorado Avalanche versus the Florida Panthers. We are being hosted on the ice by the Panthers. Our names are going to be on the Jumbotron, we’re going to have Zamboni rides, bench-warming seats and high-fives. Every kid will have the opportunity to do something special near the players before the game. Then after the game, free slap shots on the ice. Usually, we skate on the ice before the game, like our entire league — three generations are out there and they provide skates, but this year we can’t do the Rink of Dreams but we’re doing all this other stuff. That’s what the Panthers are doing for us on the 11th and then the following week, games start.”
Practices begin the last week in January as games start Saturday, Feb. 18. First-year players can rent gear for $50 and if financial help is needed, Milelli said they will get a sponsor.
Outside the rink, league volunteers were setting up the new gear shed. Milelli said they will be able to store new gear and a machine to clean the rink.
“We have a new trailer and we’re looking for a sponsor. The first gear shed was sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary. We’re looking for a sponsor to contribute towards the cost of the new gear shed and equipment shed,” explained Milelli. “We have a new ramp which enables us to get a better floor cleaner. We have the ability to get the new cleaner and new gear. Plus, we provide all the goalies with gear which is a lot. We’re just running out of room.”
The league is gearing up for something special in 2024.
“Next year will be our 30th year. We’re really looking forward to it,” said Milelli.