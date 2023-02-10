Despite rain and relatively cold temperatures, The College of the Florida Keys’ swim team excelled at the recent Stanton C. Craigie Memorial Invite with all swimmers achieving personal best times.
The three-day meet, held Feb. 3-5, was hosted by Indian River State College in Fort Pierce.
Graham Murza placed fourth overall in the 100-yard backstroke and eighth in the 100-yard individual medley and 200-yard backstroke.
Ericka Augst and Murza, both in their second year on the swim team, continue to set the bar high for future swimming Tugas by breaking 11 school records.
Augst set records in four races — the 100-yard, 500-yard, and 1,000-yard freestyle and the 200-yard breaststroke. Murza also broke school records in seven races, all of which he established — the 50-yard butterfly, the 50-yard, 500-yard, and 1,000-yard freestyle, the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke, and the 100-yard individual medley.
The swim meet provided another opportunity for the swimmers to achieve times to qualify them to compete at the National Junior College Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championship next month.
Marian Biddle is now eligible to compete in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley. Ricardo Jolly qualified in the 50-yard butterfly, the 100-yard individual medley, and the 100-yard breaststroke.
Murza added the 50-yard butterfly, the 50-yard, 100-yard, 500-yard, and 1,000-yard freestyle, the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke, and the 100-yard individual medley to his national races. Augst also qualified in the 200-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard and 500-yard freestyle.
The Tugas, led by Coach Lori Bosco, finished the season with the Midwest Cup virtual meet this week, participatin in races from the pool on the Key West campus on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Friday, Feb. 10. The team then heads to Buffalo, New York to compete in the NJCAA national championship March 1-4.