The College of the Florida Keys’ Swimming Tugas officially closed their season with a solid showing at their first national competition.
Three athletes — Ericka Augst, Miranda College and Graham Murza — traveled to Fort Pierce to compete at the National Junior College Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championships, held March 2-5.
Under the training of coach Lori Bosco, each swimmer achieved times in various meets earlier in the season that qualified them to compete on the national stage.
Augst swam in four events. She placed 12th in the 200-yard individual medley and 13th in the 50-yard breaststroke, the 100-yard breaststroke and the 400-yard individual medley. College competed in the 50-yard butterfly and came in 21st place. Murza swam in four races. He earned 11th place in the 100-yard backstroke, 16th in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley and 18th in the 100-yard butterfly.
“It was exhilarating to see our athletes swim fast, break school records, and build a national reputation for The College of the Florida Keys,” Bosco said.
The national competition brought together approximately 200 college athletes representing dozens of state and community colleges who participate in NJCAA swimming programs.
The CFK Swimming Tugas will begin their next season in August. CFK students interested in joining the men’s or women’s swim teams can contact coach Bosco, CFK Aquatics Program Director, at lori.bosco@cfk.edu or 305-809-3562 for information.