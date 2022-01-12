After a couple of short rain delays, the third annual Pole Vault in Paradise — Key West, leaped into the history books with a record number of vaulters, amount of funds raised and a new Key West Island men’s record was on Saturday at the new site at Higgs Beach.
The event began in 2019 at the Truman Annex Quay Wall but was canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing virus. In 2021, the event was back at the Quay Wall.
This year, the change of venue provided a lot more visibility, with the two runways nestled between Edward B. Knight (White Street) Pier and West Martello towers.
Organizer and competitor Steve Hanes, president of the Key West Track & Field Club, said the switch to Higgs Beach was a huge success.
“We got off to a little rocky start, but the conditions are perfect,” said Hanes, after he completed his vaults. “We have a tailwind making things faster and the runways are very fast, also.”
Hanes said the club’s mission is to raise funds for the Key West High School track and field program with a goal of $10,000, which they eclipsed before they began the event.
“I haven’t added it up, but we’re probably going to give them another $5,000 to $10,000 this year,” said Hanes.
In past years, approximately 40 to 50 vaulters entered. Hanes said they had close to 90 this year.
“We got a lot more spectators down here with a more traveled area. I hope to keep doing this at Higgs,” stated Hanes.
Key West High School track and field coach Dave Perkins said it is expensive to run the prep program. This helps get them through the season.
“We’ve got great venue here next to the White Street Pier. Because of that, we’ve got a lot more visibility here than we had at Truman. The visibility will help it grow as we go along,” said Perkins. “The poles we use are expensive, but we added a new event last year, the javelin, which are more expensive than the poles. They run about $500 to $600 apiece. You have to get ones for the different skill levels, whereas a pole runs about $300. We have uniforms to buy and transportation to away meets. Our goal is around $10 grand. Plus, it provides something for the community to do instead of having the kids going around knocking on doors and ask for money.”
St. Thomas Aquinas vaulter J.J. Wardlow, son of Key West native Joey Wardlow, set a personal record with a vault of 12 feet to take first place in the Flight No. 2.
“I had an adrenaline rush for sure. I had to run faster, but slow down at the top because I was too excited. It felt good,” said Wardlow. “Now I’m going to have a Palomillo steak and some black beans to celebrate.”
Top elite female athlete Kenzie Shell, who vaulted at this event two years ago, was close to breaking the Island Record, but fell short.
“I’m from Michigan, went to school in Oklahoma but now live and train in Jonesboro, Arkansas and train with Bell Athletics,” said Shell. “I’m pretty new in the circuit. I’ve vaulted 14-5 before, but did not break the record today, although I’m still happy about my performance. This is a good environment, good people, I love coming down here. I really like it here much more than the previous location.”
The level of competition ran from youth, college, elite and master athletes. Vaulters were flighted based upon starting heights/ability.
In the men’s elite flight, Nate Richards and Austin Miller both set the Island Record for men with vaults of 5.61 meters, approximately 18 feet, 4 inches.
For information about the event and results, go to their website at https://kwtfc.org/pole-vault-in-paradise/.