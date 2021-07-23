More than 500 runners and walkers, as well as 60 paddleboarders, are preregistered for 32nd annual Hemingway 5K Run/Walk and Paddleboard Race set for Saturday, July 24.
Race organizer Barb Wright said a new route was set for the 5K and other changes have been enacted for safety and health concerns.
The paddleboard race will still start at the Southernmost Beach at the end of Duval Street. A 5 p.m. push-off is planned for the 3-mile, two-loop ocean course with a beach finish.
The start for the 5K has been changed, according to Wright. Instead of a start and finish at the Southernmost Point, the race will now begin at the Truman Annex Waterfront Park and finish at the Southernmost Point.
“The city thought it would be more spread out and a better option,” said Wright. “It’s beautiful at the waterfront, and we still have the finish at the Southernmost Point.”
Unfortunately, the post-race event is no-go.
“This year we cannot do the awards ceremony and after-race party. That was not part of the approved event by the city,” said Wright, who found other options. “I went to other businesses to create things for people to do on their own. There’s watersports on Saturday, free yoga on Sunday. The Southernmost Café is doing drink and food specials. We’re going to keep it festive for people to do on their own, but the race is a live race.”
The numbers are down some this year, but Wright was not deterred.
“We still have 519 and there are some people who are running but don’t want to run at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. They’re running at their own times,” she said. “It depends on how many are going to sign up between now and Saturday. We’ll have around 400 running. Right now we’re around 370 doing the 5K and about 80 on their own. We have about 67 in the paddleboard race, but that will grow, too.”
A registration booth will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Truman Waterfront Park. Paddleboard racers are asked to register between 3 and 4 p.m. Race packets, bibs and collectible tech shirts can be picked up there. All finishers will receive a medal. For information, visit http://www.keywesthalfmarathon.com.
Proceeds benefit Key West Sunrise Rotary Scholarship Fund and the FKCC Youth Swim Program. The event is sponsored in part by Monroe County Tourist Development Council, Southernmost Beach Resort, Opal Key Resort & Marina, Lazy Dog Adventures, Sea, Key West, Salute to the Sol, and Elite Caribbean Island Resorts.
For information, call Wright at 305-240-0727 or visit http://www.keywestspecialevents.com.