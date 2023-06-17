The Forge U12, bottom row from left, Mauricio Barrios, Matias Rangel, Drake Matysek, Maks Wojciechwski, Edwin Dalton, and Matias Sepulveda. Top row from left, coach Glynn Archer, Edder Mendez, Raef Iacovoni, Dachi Gelashvili, Julien Gehin, George Pamporov, Ira Paenga, Jack Hawks, Cole Lindley and coach Alex Yanovych sr. Not in photo: Carson Lindley, Robert Gomez and Oscar Loy.
Forge U15, top row from right, coach Alexander Yanovych, Angel De Leon Alvarez, Dominick Novotny, Jack Reynolds, Fausto Paez, Niko Sulak, Sonny Bowden, Albie Bowden, Kieran Smith, Loubins Fleuridor, Woodley Jean and coach Justin Bowden. Bottom row from the right, Jairo Chacon, Owen Lindley, Nathan Godlewski, Anthony Barrows, Roen Gladwell and Bryden Parsons. Not pictured: Cristopher Aguilar Garcia.
Coach Glynn Archer gives instructions to the team before the semifinal game.
Photos provided
Forge U10, from left, Christian Barrows, Brody Mclaughlin, Matthew Steer, Khannon Mellies, Jerry Powell II, Behrouz Rakhimow, Bogdan Cretu, Salim Annamuhammedov and Kai Mularz.
Kieran Smith sends ball up the field.
Fausto Paz captures the ball during game against United Elite SC.
Loubins Fleuidor tries to move the ball through the defense of the West Pines team.
Niko Sulak, right, and Albie Bowden celebrate after scoring a goal against the West Pines team.
From left, coach Alex Yanovych, Jonathan Bahri, Karel Bublak, Jack Castillo, Henry Herrera, Joni Gvili and coach Denis Barrett.
It was a changing of the guard for the Forge Football Club Key West during the Enigma Cup as the outgoing seniors, unable to compete in the tournament as it coincided with graduation, are going out following an impressive run garnering two Miami-Dade Soccer League Division 2 championships, placing second in the South Florida Youth Soccer Association League Division 1, and amassing numerous cups from prestigious tournaments in South Florida: Dimitri Cup, Weston Cup, South Florida Soccer Cup and the AYSO State Games, in which they are five-times titlists.
“As the current season marks their last with the Key West Soccer Club, I would like to extend my congratulations to the team and wish them well in their future endeavors, including university studies and pursuits in their favorite sport — soccer,” said coach Alex Yanovych Sr.