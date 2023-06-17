It was a changing of the guard for the Forge Football Club Key West during the Enigma Cup as the outgoing seniors, unable to compete in the tournament as it coincided with graduation, are going out following an impressive run garnering two Miami-Dade Soccer League Division 2 championships, placing second in the South Florida Youth Soccer Association League Division 1, and amassing numerous cups from prestigious tournaments in South Florida: Dimitri Cup, Weston Cup, South Florida Soccer Cup and the AYSO State Games, in which they are five-times titlists.

“As the current season marks their last with the Key West Soccer Club, I would like to extend my congratulations to the team and wish them well in their future endeavors, including university studies and pursuits in their favorite sport — soccer,” said coach Alex Yanovych Sr.

Tags

Recommended for you