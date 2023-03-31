There will be no repeat champion in the Florida Keys Soccer League, at least not his time around, as defending champion International Soccer Club lost momentum late in the regular season to fall from just a point away from the top seed to the fourth slot in the single-elimination playoff bracket at began on Sunday, March 26, at Matthew Gilleran Field.

At least a berth at No. 2 would have earned International FC a first-round bye, but unable to maintain its lead in the table force last-season’s champ to a meeting in the postseason opener with Aguilas, who would pull out a 4-3 elimination victory. On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 Revolution picked up a 2-1 victory in the nightcap to earn a berth in the semifinals, beating No. 6 Aspirante, who garnered the final seed in the playoffs.

