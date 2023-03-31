There will be no repeat champion in the Florida Keys Soccer League, at least not his time around, as defending champion International Soccer Club lost momentum late in the regular season to fall from just a point away from the top seed to the fourth slot in the single-elimination playoff bracket at began on Sunday, March 26, at Matthew Gilleran Field.
At least a berth at No. 2 would have earned International FC a first-round bye, but unable to maintain its lead in the table force last-season’s champ to a meeting in the postseason opener with Aguilas, who would pull out a 4-3 elimination victory. On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 Revolution picked up a 2-1 victory in the nightcap to earn a berth in the semifinals, beating No. 6 Aspirante, who garnered the final seed in the playoffs.
With the league championship now up for grabs, the semifinals of the FKSL will be contended on Sunday, April 2, with No. 3 Revolution advancing to take on No. 2 Chapin at 6 p.m. at the Truman Waterfront, while top-seeded Marathon Football Club, the front-runners to win the title after losing just one match during the regular season, is set up kick off at 8 against an upset-minded Aguilas team that is coming off dethroning International FC.
The victors of the semifinals will meet in the league championship on Sunday, April 9, at the Truman Waterfront.