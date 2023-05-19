With just one more Saturday of Southernmost Hockey Club action, most of the divisions are settled with one game left to decide the champs of the 14-and-Under divisions on Saturday, May 20, in the Charlie Smith Memorial Tournament.

In the 11-and-Under age group, the All Aspects Inspection Eagles captured the title with a win over the deBoer Propane Burners.

