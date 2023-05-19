With just one more Saturday of Southernmost Hockey Club action, most of the divisions are settled with one game left to decide the champs of the 14-and-Under divisions on Saturday, May 20, in the Charlie Smith Memorial Tournament.
In the 11-and-Under age group, the All Aspects Inspection Eagles captured the title with a win over the deBoer Propane Burners.
There were no winners or losers in the 18-and-Under divisions as players moved from team to team for parity-sake.
Other than the 12:30 p.m. U14 title game between the DRN Moving Red Wings and 3D Boatyard Panthers, all matches on the schedule will be fun games with coaches and players taking center ice at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
14-AND-UNDER
PLAYOFF GAME
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 8,
BASCOM GROOMS REAL ESTATE BARRACUDAS 7 (OT)
The teams battled to a 7-7 tie at the end of regulation to send it into overtime. Red Wings’ Diya Alwani powered the puck between the pipes for the game-winner and berth in the championship game with the 3D Boatyard Panthers.
It took a while for the squads to score. With 3:30 left in the first, Sawyer Hill netted the first of six goals.
A minute later, the Red Wings knotted the match with a goal by Cain Hughes. Just after the second period started, the Red Wings reeled off three straight goals. Kobe Greene began the rally with an assist from Jad DeForrest at the 14:32 mark. With 12:37 left, DeForrest netted the first of a hat trick with Alwani assisting to go ahead, 3-1. Alwani scored again this time with 11:48 showing on the clock as DeForrest assisted to go up, 4-1.
Finally, the Barracudas put up a second goal by Hill at the 10:23 mark and Hill assisted on a goal by Levi Rosen with 9:28 left. Two minutes later, and Hill tied it up, 4-4, on a goal at 7:18.
DeForrest buried the puck at 4:17 with Alwani on the assist to go up, 5-4, but Hill knotted it again, 5-5, with 3:20 left in the second.
The Red Wings went to work early in the third. Hughes scored with 13:10 to go up, 6-5, and DeForrest put in the puck on a Greene assist with 12:11 to go.
It was the Cudas’ turn. At 4:22 Hill skated to a goal and again at 2:42 to set up the tie and send it into OT.
11-AND-UNDER
PLAYOFF GAME
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTIONS EAGLES 5,
DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 4
The Eagles soared to a 2-0 first period advantage on a pair of goals by Maximus Meyer, as Cate Koester and Zebediah Ewing-Fisher assisted.
At 13:26 in the second period, the Burners’ Matias Sepulveda pulled the Burners within a goal and tied it at 7:21 both unassisted.
Before the second ended, Meyer scored with 3:19 showing for a 3-2 advantage.
Alfonso Sepulveda knotted the contest with a goal assisted by Colt Thomason midway through the third, but a minute later Sarah Sheldon tied the match, 4-4, with 5:32 left.
At the 1:16 mark, Koester scored the game-winner to claim the hardware.
18-AND-UNDER
CUNEO SECURITY RAIDERS 6,
ANDO ENTERPRISES HURRICANES 3
James Koester reeled off four goals, two in the first period and two in the third frame to lead the Raiders to victory. Jacob Sheldon netted a goal and assisted on one as Wesley Farrer put the puck in on a Sheldon assist.
Hurricanes’ Roan Milelli got the team on the scoreboard with 4:48 left in the first but went scoreless in the second. Atticus White brought the offense to life in the third with a goal at 6:53 with Marcus Wrazen on the assist and White finished off a goal with 2:20 showing.
8-AND-UNDER
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 4,
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 1
Lightning’s Nicholas Cantatore netted a pair of goals, and with one each was Oliver Lee and Gintaras Pocius.
Parker Silva got the Surge on the board with 2:00 left in the first but were shut down the rest of the way by Lightning defense.
6-AND-UNDER
MIAMI SUBS GRILL HEROES,
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS
Although the score was not officially kept, a few players were hot with the sticks. Heroes’ Andrew James racked up five goals as Kenzo Liepins cracked the goal with two, as William Eyer and James Douglas Christopher had one each and Lucas Krieger assisted on a goal.
Wahoos’ Jack Nicklaus finished with a hat trick, Lukas Korb had one goal and Mia James and Matous Horak each had an assist.