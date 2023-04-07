The U12 girls are made up of Addison Jones, Alicia Garcia, Kiersten Tate, Ellen Van Aller, Ryah Bushey, Sophia Niles, Isabelle Magrath, Ella Way, Hazel Matarazzo, Alice O’Connor, Nora O’Hearn and Lily Baxter.
The U12 boys had Robert Gomez, Hansel Montenegro, Brody Smith, Kellen Lockwood, Jack Hawks, Matias Sepulveda, Raef Iacovoni, Jaxon Santelli, Cole Johnson, Oscar Loy, Julien Gehin and Mauricio Barrios on the squad.
Jaxon Torelli, Fausto Paz, Sonny Bowden, Mason Titenson, Dominick Novotny, Bryden Parsons, Hans Van Aller, Nathan Godlewski, Roen Gladwell, Gabriell Anton, Anthony Barrows, Kia Woods, Logan Otto, and Sawyer Hill were part of the U14 Boys team.
The U10 Roman-Lopez team includes Jack Mitchell, Yeriel Lopez, Matthew Steer, Michael Leser, Levi Van, Parker Ladnier, Sebastian Lopez-Roman, Xavier Verdun, Alfonso Sepulveda and Cody Hawks.
Photos by Alyson Crean/City of Key West
The U10 Archer team featured Kai Mulraz, Lincoln Niles, Alexander Pate, Christian Barrows, Roman Lepowski, Hudson Krupa, Khannon Mellies, Brody McLaughlin, Miles Santelli, and Jerry Powell.
Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission this week celebrated five Local American Youth Soccer Association teams for their successful season by proclaiming April 4 as Key West AYSO Championship Soccer Day. The athletes were in attendance, and each of their names was read for the commission and the crowded chamber.
The Key West U14 Boys team and the Key West U10 Boys Lopez-Roman captured the championship and went undefeated.
The Key West U12 Boys team was the runner-up after winning all but one game. The Key West U12 Girls captured the championship, and the U10 Boys Archer team was the runner-up after facing Key West in the final match.
“These young student-athletes and their coaches illustrate what a team can accomplish together with hard work, dedication, and self-confidence,” reads the proclamation.