Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission this week celebrated five Local American Youth Soccer Association teams for their successful season by proclaiming April 4 as Key West AYSO Championship Soccer Day. The athletes were in attendance, and each of their names was read for the commission and the crowded chamber.

The Key West U14 Boys team and the Key West U10 Boys Lopez-Roman captured the championship and went undefeated.

Tags

Recommended for you