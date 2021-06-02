After a year away from the sport, youth football is on the rebound.
In 2020, the Key West Junior Football League sat out the season amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic and the close quarters of football.
To get youth thinking of the sport, on Saturday at Bernstein Park, Coach Miguel Gonzalez assembled a group of high-level coaches along with former Key West standouts and collegiate-level players to help instruct more than 100 aspiring players ages 4 to 14 in basic skills and agility drills at the Summer Youth Football Clinic.
Gonzalez said they had previous camps at George Mira Field associated with the youth league, but he wanted to get the kids up and running before the summer started.
“I had an idea and ran with it. I have a good group of friends that played some college ball, have a lot of brothers out here and some high school coaches giving back and this was the turnout, probably over 100 kids. It’s good,” said Gonzalez who explained the camp was originally set up for 50 youth players. “It got out of hand and I had to up it to 75 just to try to give back. We gave some T-shirts, we gave some buffs, and we gave some raffle tickets to win some NFL-signed jerseys from Mekhi Sargent, who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans.”
Key West High assistant coach J.P. Garcia said camps like these will prepare the youth for a return to the sport this fall and down the road.
“I was thinking about this last week. I told my wife the future is not at Key West High School. The freshmen of the future are here today,” said Garcia. “The numbers have been dwindling and things are going down. We want it to be fun. Football is a great sport, it is life lessons. Back when I grew up, guys helped me love this game, so I just want to give back to these guys, and we’ve got a great group out here today.”
After a season away from football, Garcia knows the importance of playing every day.
“Each time you’re not on the field perfecting your craft you might find something you like more and give up football, which hurts,” said Garcia. “I just don’t want to see football go away. It helped me in my life and helped so many of my friends stay out of trouble, do the right thing and go to play college. It’s been a great thing for me and I just want to pass it down.”
Overall, Gonzalez said they achieved their goals, especially enjoying their time on the field.
“First and foremost, I wanted the kids to have fun. Second fundamentals, footwork and keep it basic — making a tackle keeping your head up, wrap up, when you’re blocking keep your hands inside, driving,” explained Gonzalez. “Just getting into football. Football is back.”