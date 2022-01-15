Getting the 24th annual Key West Half Marathon & 5K to the start line has been a challenge for co-race directors Barb Wright and Evan Snitkoff, but at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, more than 2,000 runners and walkers will toe the line for the 13.1-mile half and another 900-plus will take part in the 3.1-mile 5K run slated for a 7:30 a.m. gun.
In 2021, the event went virtual, but there were actual runners on the road. This year, the full course will be set up much to the delight of Wright, who made plenty of concessions and changes due to the ongoing virus.
“Last year we had people who ran over a four-day window here in Key West. At the actual race, we had runners on roads with minimal water stations. Actually, we had a race, but very small scale, not like the big production it will be again on Sunday,” she explained. “I cannot wait to get this started after a year of planning.”
Wright said their safety protocols call for runners to wear masks at the start and finish of both races with staggered starts.
“We’ve bought masks if people don’t have one, we have gloves if people want them, we have hand sanitizers. All of our volunteers at water stations will be masked and gloved,” said Wright. “What we are trying to do at the start line, our timers will do a scattered start and ask the runners and walkers to be masked when they start and at the finish. A lot of people are deferring or running virtually, some are going to be running on their own, virtually.”
In past years, weather has been an issue.
In 2019, it rained the first 30 minutes of the race. In 2018, it was the coldest race in the history and in 2016 the start had to be delayed two hours for a front that swept Key West during the early morning hours.
The current forecast calls for the weather to be good for the start of the races, but very windy conditions and a possible front could pass through the area early afternoon.
“It keeps changing, but I was told by the weather service there could be a front coming in around noon. So, if I have to, I’ll have the band stop a little earlier for the after-race party and awards ceremonies,” she said.
With all the runners, several areas will be congested but no streets will be closed except for the start line at the corner of Caroline and Grinnell streets.
“Nothing is officially closed except for when we start the half-marathon race. We have our bike monitors, police support. Bertha Street will be tight but city officials assure us it will be good. People will have to spread out there,” explained Wright, who assured that traffic to and from Key West International Airport will not be impacted. “We have plenty of volunteers for the water stations, but still need individuals to work street corners to help runners and motorists move without delays.”
The out-and-back course takes runners through Old Town Key West, past the Southernmost Point and zigzag past Higgs Beach, to South Roosevelt with the turnaround before they get to U.S. 1 and finish at the Key West Historic Seaport.
Although no cups will be handed out at the water stations, Wright said their cleanup crews will pick up everything and leave it cleaner than before the start.
For information on events, race courses, registration or opportunity to volunteer, visit https://www.keywesthalfmarathon.com.