The past seven days of Key West Little Conch Baseball has been about comeback victories.
In the 12-and-Under Division, First Horizon Bank won both of its games, the first on a walk-off home run by Mason Hart, batting in the No. 9 spot.
Linda D Sportfishing found their cooler a fish shy of the bounty, but Alexander Wickers hit a two-run, walk-off double.
And there was another comeback victory. In the 14-and-Under Division, Conch-Crete Pumping was down a run, and somehow scored two on a stolen base.
And there were plenty of other great plays at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
14-AND-UNDER
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 7,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 6
Down a run, Conch-Crete Pumping scored the go-ahead on a stolen base. Jackson Bernhard doubled and singled and he mopped up the final four frames with no runs and six strikeouts. Jace Rossi doubled home a run as Jake Ferguson, Jake Rodriguez and Jayvion King each singled.
FKE’s Beau Bender and Erik Fiallo (2 RBI) each doubled and singled, Tristan Weech nailed a two-bagger as Christian Koppal, Brian Cassidy and Oliver Zanetti each singled. Koppal struck out five over two and Weech sat down 10 on Ks in the final four.
COAST 12,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 4
Coast racked up 10 in the first and coasted to victory. Xavier Perez hammered a two-base hit and two singles to plate three runs, Leandro Batista doubled two times for two RBI, Jason Stubblefield hit a two-bagger and singled and Kristian Kearins doubled. With a base hit were Gionni Fernandez, Joel Rodriguez, Isaac Roman and James Osborne.
Rodriguez struck out five, allowed a run on a hit over three.
Conch-Crete Pumping’s Jace Rossi, Lucas Audette, Stone Turbeville and Kane Dickerson all singled.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 14,
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 11
FKE put up five in the top of six to close out the game with the W.
Erik Fiallo doubled and singled two times, Oliver Zanetti was 3-for-4, Tristan Weech tripled and doubled for two RBI, Beau Bender thumped a three-base hit and a base hit, Anthony Martinez and Auggy Davila each drove in two runs on two hits, Christian Koppal reeled off a two-base hit and base hit, Cruz Holmes singled home two runs and Brody Catena singled home a run.
In four innings of relief, Koppal struck out nine.
Certified Appliance Repair’s Josh Johnson doubled and singled two times, Jake Baker (3 RBI) and Roman Garcia (2 RBI) each doubled and singled, Nelson Ong doubled home a run and David Martinez singled.
12-AND-UNDER
FIRST HORIZON BANK 17,
JON’S HAM 7
The game was tied at 7 until the bankers opened the vaults for 10 runs in the fourth. Cooper Miller drove in four runs on two hits, Mason Hart doubled and singled, Chace Gaertner singled two times, Jayce Fernandez doubled home two and James Carey added a base hit.
In one-plus innings of relief, Reef Guyet struck out three.
For Jon’s Ham, Calvin Mercer doubled and singled, Hudson Balbuena doubled home a run as Christian Druckemiller and Daniel Morales both singled.
SLOPPY JOE’S 10,
COCA-COLA 0
Kristian Masters hurled a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and he helped his cause going 3-for-3 with two doubles. Derreld Treminio doubled two times and singled for two RBI, Nick Besson doubled home three, Baylin Rodger hit a two-bagger and Sawyer Hill, Leo Thibault each singled.
Coca-Cola’s Geo Twyman doubled as Jack Niles and Max Barroso both added a base hit.
FIRST HORIZON BANK 9,
COCA-COLA 6
The game was tied at 6 in the bottom of the seventh when No. 9 batter Mason Hart crushed a three-run, walk-off home run. In the bottom of the sixth inning, First Horizon tied it when Chace Gaertner homered on the first pitch to score two runs. Gaertner also doubled as Cooper Miller and Matthew Oviedo each singled.
The trio committee of Trent Thomas, Gaertner and Reef Guyet combined for 15 strikeouts.
Coke’s Jack Niles doubled three times and with a base hit were Carter Wirth, Jack Chapman and Haven Andrade.
Chapman struck out six over four, but walked nine.
JON’S HAM 12,
SLOPPY JOE’S 5
Jon’s tied it in the fifth and scored seven in the top of seven to win. Kaiden Maltz doubled and singled twice to plate three runs, Caine Dickerson went 3-for-4, Tyrone Cervantes drove in four via a triple and two-bagger and Jakobe Williamson doubled.
Over three on the hill, Maltz sat seven on strikeouts and Cervantes fanned a half dozen.
Sloppy Joes’ leadoff hitter Kristian Masters hit a solo home run and singled as Nick Besson and Baylin Rodger each had a base hit.
Besson struck out 10 over four, allowed three runs on three hits, as Derreld Treminio struck out five.
10-AND-UNDER
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 16,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 6
Nine in the first and seven in the fifth wrapped up the game for Linda D.
Alexander Wickers drove in four runs on two hits, Gavin Cobb hit a solo homer out of David McCurdy Field, Jimmy McCain doubled, Christian Barrows singled two times, Dejante Wilson hit a two-run single and Cuyler Thrift added an RBI single.
Key Plaza Creperie’s Jayden Lopez tripled and doubled for two RBI, Wiktor Kowalik, Marcel Major and Justin Major slugged two hits apiece and Roman Lepowski singled home two.
TOPPINO & SONS 18,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 12
Toppino’s paved the way to the win with 11 runs in the third.
Mason Waldner tripled two times and singled to plate four runs, Ryland Brown thumped a three-base hit and two-base hit for two RBI, Jaxon Santelli doubled and singled to send two home, Jaecob Diegue cleared the bags with a double, Miguel Otero-Rivera singled home two as Chay Blanco and Anthony Cabrera each had a base hit.
Cole Johnson singled four times to lead Key West Hospitality Inn; Gregory White singled home two, as Armands Berzins and Abel Smith each singled home a run.
TOPPINO & SONS 6,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 4
Toppino’s Chay Blanco went yard and doubled for three RBI, Mason Waldner and Hunter Hill singled two times apiece as Ryland Brown and Jaxon Santelli both ripped a hit.
On the mound, Waldner pitched a gem. Over five, he struck out 13, allowed two runs on two hits.
Roman Lepowski doubled and singled, Khai Mellies doubled home two runs as Ryder Almeda singled home a run for Key Plaza Creperie.
Almeda fanned 11 over four and two-thirds innings, gave up three on three hits/walks each.
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 10,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 9
Linda D was down 9-8 in the bottom of the fourth. On a 2-2 count, Alexander Wickers hit a walk-off, two-run double.
Gavin Cobb doubled and singled twice, Cuyler Thrift roped a two-base hit and a base hit, Joshua Johnson doubled home two, Christian Barrows and Cayden Gonzalez each hit a two-run single as Jimmy McCain singled.
The innkeepers’ Gregory White doubled and singled, Cole Johnson and Kristopher Barroso each hammered a two-bagger, as Armands Berzins and Sawyer Donaldson each singled home a run.