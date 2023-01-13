It was a momentous day for Key West High School girls soccer coach Scott Paul.
On Monday, Jan. 9, Paul reached win No. 250 as the Lady Conchs head coach with a 5-0 victory against Upper Keys rival Coral Shores.
He began his varsity coaching career in the 1999-2000 season but had a break from the 2017 season until last year when he returned as an assistant coach.
Now 18 seasons later, it was a monumental evening for Paul and the Lady Conchs as they celebrated his big win and the careers of seven seniors.
Paul said there have been so many memorable moments in his career. On that inaugural team, one of his players, Katie (Gonzalez) Cooke, went on to play college soccer at the University of West Florida and later became a teacher and girls varsity soccer coach at Lemon Bay High School in Englewood.
During the 2012-13 season, the Lady Conchs and Lemon Bay began what would be a long-standing friendly rivalry between Paul and Cooke.
Over the past three seasons it has been a home-and-away rivalry with Key West going there in November and the Lady Mantas coming to the Island City just before the end of the regular season.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, Lemon Bay will take on the Lady Conchs in an 11 a.m. match at The Back Yard.
In their earlier meeting this season, Key West prevailed, 4-2, over Lemon Bay at their campus.
“My first team was that whole sophomore crew that included Katie. We put that team together and had 14 shutouts. Just the idea that we were able to go all the way to take on Gulliver in the district championship. It was 0-0 all the way through double overtime. But from that initial success together, we’re both having success all these years together.”
Assisted by husband and former Key West boys soccer player Jason Cooke, she said Paul had a lot to do with her career as a teacher and a coach.
“Thinking back on my high school soccer career, it was quite a memory jog now that I’m 20 years graduated and 10 years deep into my own coaching career,” said Katie Cooke. “But what I remember most about playing for Coach Paul was always feeling like I had value not just as a player but also as a person. Soccer was important, but it was an avenue he used to share important life lessons and build confidence. Because of him I never doubted my worth or questioned my ability to do hard things. Playing for him probably affected my decision to go into teaching and coaching more than I realized at the time I choose that particular path.”
Cooke said she wants more than to be a good coach, she wants to be a lifetime mentor to the girls she coaches.
“In my program, I strive to create the same family atmosphere he created for us all those years ago. I want my girls to play good soccer but more importantly, I want them to be good, healthy, happy people. Coaching is a balancing act — an art and I learned from the master. It has been such a surreal experience getting to bring my players back to my hometown and coach against my mentor. Not many people get that opportunity and I’m so grateful for the experience.”
Cooke said she still fondly remembers Coach Paul as a player.
Come Saturday morning, she said it will be a different day.
“Standing on the sideline listening to him yell directions to his players is real deja’ vu. I’m happy another generation has the opportunity to benefit from his dorky but wise wisdom. Make no mistake, though, I always want to beat him,” stressed Cooke. “I may have graduated a Conch, but my heart is Pure Manta now.”
Paul has led the Lady Conchs to a 9-4 record thus far and is looking for another win over Cooke and the Lady Mantas.
“It’s kind of cool,” emphasized Paul. “She was there at the beginning and she’s still there. She has her own success now and we’re back having a successful season as well. Taking over a new team, it’s kind of like there’s a circular thing there. Another new season, another new success.”