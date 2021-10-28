In the spirit of the Florida Keys, the Special Olympics Florida is on a Race for Inclusion and the Monroe County athletes need the assistance of the community to help raise funds via a “choose your own adventure” style campaign to culminate on Dec. 4 with a celebration at The Studios of Key West.
“Gather with your friends to run, walk, swim, paddle or bike to support the athletes of Special Olympics Florida,” said Monroe County Special Olympic officials via a news release. “You choose the dates, the locations and the distances. Whatever works for you. Sign up online as a team or an individual and begin raising money today.”
The Special Olympics Florida’s Race for Inclusion is a nine-month campaign to inspire people across the state to create communities where everyone is respected and valued. It’s a collection of local and regional fundraisers designed to fight the stigma, isolation, injustices and health challenges faced by people with intellectual disabilities.
“It is time to create a world of inclusion and acceptance,” said officials.
“We’ll have refreshments and lots of fun in support of a terrific cause,” said officials. “Let’s build a world that gives people with intellectual disabilities the opportunities they deserve. Join the Inclusion Revolution and register today.”