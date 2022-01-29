The Key West Police Athletic League Winter Youth Basketball program tipped off two weeks ago at the Douglass Community Center with games each Saturday.
The Division I (third- and fourth-graders) youth take to the floor at 11 a.m. with just one game, followed by Division II (fifth- and sixth-graders) at noon and 1 p.m. and Division III (seven- and eighth-graders) finishes off the day with games at 2 and 3 p.m.
At the end of the season, Division II and Division III teams will have playoffs to determine the league champions.
At this point in the season, it is hard to predict which teams will take home the hardware, with a lot of exciting play each week at the local gymnasium.
DIVISION I
BUCKS 17, HEAT 11
The game was tied at 8 at the half, but Bucks’ Jordon Wallace netted six of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to put away the game. Wallace hit a pair of three points shots in the first half and a field goal for eight points. A free throw by Eddie Damon helped the Bucks in the final minutes of the match.
Heat’s Justin Osborne netted all 11 of his team’s points with eight in the first half, but was held to a trey in the fourth quarter.
DIVISION II
KINGS 16, LAKERS 4
The first half got off to a slow start at 2 all, but the Kings ruled the court in the second, led by Michael Perry Jr. with a trey for five points. Reef Guyet canned four points, Jonathan Carey nailed a three-pointer in the third and with a deuce was Jayce Fernandez.
The Lakers’ Matthew Oviedo hit two points in the fourth quarter to pace his team, as James Carey and Cuyler Thrift each had a free throw, both in the second quarter.
SUNS 30, WARRIORS 14
The Suns held a two-point advantage at the half, but exploded for eight in the third and eight more in the fourth. MacIntre Slowey led the Suns with nine points all in the second half, Kaine Dickerson netted a pair of shots from the charity stripe and two field goals in the opening frame for eight points, Trent Thomas scored four of his seven points in the first and with a half-dozen points were Chase Gaertner all from downtown.
Warriors’ Tyrese Scott nailed a pair of second-quarter treys and a third quarter free throw to lead the way with seven, Michael Dinkins III had five to include three free throws and Zamorious Gardner netted a first quarter field goal for two.
DIVISION III
76ERS 40, CELTICS 20
The Celtics led 4-3 at the end of the opening quarter, but the 76ers’ Kenny Chapman netted 11 of his game-high 17 points in the second and teammate Amauri Butler scored nine of his 14 points in the first half as both nailed a trey.
At the half, the 76ers advanced to a 13-8 lead. Nicholas Muir sank a pair of field goals for eight, Connor Freeman was good for three points, all from the charity stripe, and Juan Yimenez hit a fourt- quarter field goal for two.
Celtics’ James Osborne led his team with 13 points, six coming in the fourth quarter, Canyon Miller hit a second quarter trey, and with two apiece were Alex Means and Tyrone Redding to give the Celtics that first-quarter lead.
RAPTORS 28, NETS 16
Nets’ Leo Batista netted eight of his game-high 12 points in the first quarter to help his team take a three-point lead at the intermission, but the Raptors’ Rock Slowey hit a trey and three free throws for six of his seven points to lead his team to victory. Also for the Raptors, Sanatillo Ibodilloeu scored seven with a first quarter trey, with four apiece were Demarcus Deroche, Jaxen Cabrera and Naiilah Sylla as Amiah Marston scored two.
For the Nets, Zentavious Carey and Walson Morin netted three points apiece.