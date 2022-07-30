Conchball in Tennessee

The Conchball 5-Star 2027 squad celebrates after going unbeaten in pool play on Thursday, July 28, during the Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

 Photo provided

Pool play was completed on Thursday, July 28, during the week-long Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee — which included former MLB player Mike Sweeney throwing out the first pitch after speaking with the teams on opening day Sunday, July 24 — and staking its claim on the top spot out of its group is Key West’s Conchball 5-Star 2027.

And they have done it in dominant fashion, scoring double-digit runs in each of the first five wins to begin the tournament, the closest a 10-1 triumph to open the event on Monday, July 25, against the Doylestown Tigers, while the biggest margin of victory came on Wednesday, July 27, during a 16-0 trouncing on the Kangaroo Court Roos, putting the 12-and-Under squad from Key West into bracket play as one of the top seeds, which began on Friday, July 29.