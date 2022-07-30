Pool play was completed on Thursday, July 28, during the week-long Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee — which included former MLB player Mike Sweeney throwing out the first pitch after speaking with the teams on opening day Sunday, July 24 — and staking its claim on the top spot out of its group is Key West’s Conchball 5-Star 2027.
And they have done it in dominant fashion, scoring double-digit runs in each of the first five wins to begin the tournament, the closest a 10-1 triumph to open the event on Monday, July 25, against the Doylestown Tigers, while the biggest margin of victory came on Wednesday, July 27, during a 16-0 trouncing on the Kangaroo Court Roos, putting the 12-and-Under squad from Key West into bracket play as one of the top seeds, which began on Friday, July 29.
CONCHBALL 10, DOYLESTOWN 1
Scoring in every at-bat, Conchball left no doubt in the opener, despite it being the closest margin of victory thus far, as Derreld Treminio and Reef Guyet tossed two scoreless frames to keep Doylestown off the board through the first four.
Treminio did not allow a base runner and struck out three, while Guyet gave up a hit while sitting down five via the K. They also powered the victory at the plate, Tremino blasting a home run and single, and Guyet a single, with teammates Kade Maltz also picking up two hits, Kristian Masters homering, Niko Prokurat doubling and Chase Gaertner singling.
Carter Wirth did allow a run in his final two innings for Conchball, on two hits and a walk, while striking out two.
CONCHBALL 15, HAWKS 12U 2
An eight-run outburst in the third put Conchball ahead by double-digits, during a game that was never really in jeopardy for the Key West boys.
Jack Niles started the game with two shutout innings on the mound, striking out five and giving up just one hit, with Jack Chapman and Carter Wirth also going one clean frame apiece, Wirth with two Ks, which was more than enough for the offense led by Kade Maltz, who was a triple shy of the cycle in his 4-for-4 performance at the plate that included a home run, double, three RBI and three runs. Adding to the run-fest was Kristian Masters with a two-base hit and two base hits, Niles and Derreld Treminio both tripled and singed, Chase Gaertner had a three-bagger of his own, while Max Barroso and Nick Besson both singled.
CONCHBALL 11, MICHIGAN RENEGADES 1
By the end of the second inning, Conchball had already built up a nine-run advantage and despite the crew from Michigan getting back a run in the third, the Key West boys put up two for good measure in the fifth to end the game early via a mercy rule.
Carter Wirth and Jack Niles both parked home runs in the winning cause, Niles also reaching with a single, Niko Prokurat tripled, Darreld Treminio doubled while adding hits were Max Barroso and Jack Chapman.
Helping himself to the win on the mound was Kade Maltz with a pair of triples while going three strong from the hill, allowing a run on three hits with four strikeouts. Baylin Rodgers finished the final two frames allowing just one hit.
CONCHBALL 16, KANGAROO COURT 0
Offensively and defensively, Conchball was simply too much for the Kangaroo Court to handle, as the Key Westers outhit the Roos 15-2 while the pitching staff combined to strike out eight and walk just two.
Guiding the way to the onslaught was Darreld Treminio, who struck out the side and gave up a hit in the first inning from the mound, while homering as part of his two hits. Nick Besson followed with three shutdown innings, striking out three and allowing two base runners on a hit and walk and Trent Thomas pitched the fifth on the shortened mercy-rule game punching out two and walking one.
At the plate, Chase Gaertner had a trio of hits, with two each were Jack Chapman and Kade Maltz, Jack Niles and Kristian Masters both doubled, as Max Barroso, Reef Guyet, Leo Thibault and Trent Thomas all singled.
CONCHBALL 11, VERO VENOM 1
For the only time in pool play did Conchball trail after two and a half innings, but the kids from Key West quickly erased that deficit with 11 unanswered runs in the next three frames to once again end the game via the 10-run mercy rule after five complete.
With the complete-game effort, Jack Niles earned the win by striking out seven and giving up one unearned run, on three hits and a walk, aiding himself at the plate with a single. Darreld Treminio sent a two-run shot out of the park, Kristian Masters doubled twice over, Kade Maltz, Trent Thomas and Baylin Rodgers all also has a two-bagger and with a base knock each were Chase Gaertner, Leo Thibault, Reef Guyet and Max Barroso.