On the road for the State Finals this weekend, six Key West youth baseball travel teams were able to show off their skills for the hometown crowd last weekend, June 25-27, during the Key West Classic at the Clayton Sterling Complex.
Overall, the Key West squads would win just nine of the 21 games they played, but two squads, the Conch Ball 2025 and U12 Key West Crushers, would reach the finals with the eldest local team claiming the championship ring.
“These young men gained valuable experience that will benefit them competitively in their futures,” said the Conch Ball coaching staff, who host 50 players on three teams. “We'd like to thank Robbie Roca for producing a great local tournament for Key West and for providing our champs with rings for their championship victory.”
Conch Ball 2025, led by the big bats of Sam Holland and Jose Perdigon, clinched Sunday's championship game in a nail-biter that ended with the game-tying run being thrown out at the plate by Jackson Bernhard to seal the title, 5-4, against Loyola Baseball.
It was actually a rematch of the tournament opener for the Conch Ball 2025 team that resulted in a 6-5 victory for Loyola.
To reach the finals, Conch Ball twice had to defeat Falcons Baseball, as Noah Burnham was successful on the mound in the semifinals. Dylan Demeza led it off with 3 1/3 innings of no-hit ball on the mound, followed by Caden Pichardo, Daniel Oviedo and James Searcy out of the bullpen.
“We cannot fail to mention some great defense up the middle with JD Dowling and Noah Burnham, who paired up and closed out more than a few threats with big double plays,” said the Conch Ball coaches. “It was a great weekend for baseball in Key West.”
The Key West Crushers also rolled through pool play in the 12U Division by opening the tournament with a 13-6 victory against Loggerheads, paced by multihit games by Reef Guyet and Roman Garcia, and following with a 22-3 triumph versus the Stars 12U, with AJ S connecting on a trio of home runs in the win. Nelson Ong, Garcia, Jack Chapman, also with a home run, and Jason Stubblefield had multiple hits in the victory.
In the brackets, the Crushers shut out the 100 MPH 12U squad, 8-0, as the pitching duo of Nelson Ong and Garcia combined for a no-hitter. Ong struck out eight in four perfect innings and Garcia completed the no-no with a strikeout and walk. To reach the finals, the Key West Crushers earned a 6-4 victory against Canes United with home runs by AJ S, Christian Koppal and Beau Bender, while AJ S struck out six in the final three shutout frames to seal the win. The Crushers fell short of the title with a 5-2 loss to the Miami Thunder.
The other four teams did not fare as well, as the Key West U9 All Stars began the action with a 13-12 victory against Magic City Baseball on Saturday but failed to complete the comeback in the second game, falling 11-7 to 100MPH. On Sunday, in bracket play the U9 squad was eliminated by Magic City, the team they opened the tournament with a victory against, 8-6.
It was a similar situation for the U6 Conch Express, as they split the first day's doubleheader with a loss to the BayTown Bombers and a 21-15 win against the Tamiami Bulldogs. A day later, it was the Bulldogs who eliminated the Express, 17-8, in the brackets.
The Conch Ball U12 and Conch Ball U14 team, part of 50 Conch Ball players and half of the teams competing in the two-day event, lost all three of its games to be first-round eliminations.
That was all preparation for the Key West All-Star U10 and U12 squads, who are competing in the Palm Beach Gardens for their state tournament.