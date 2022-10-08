After a week away from the pool with Hurricane Ian interrupting the already short season, the Key West High School swim team welcomed Keys Gate Charter School to the College of the Florida Keys Aquatics Center for a dual meet on Wednesday, Oct 5.

“They missed a week of practice and it felt like everyone was in a daze. The facility looked different. The awnings were down. When you walk into our facility, I want it to look like a championship setting. It was a different feel,” explained Conchs head coach Lori Bosco. “Now we’re going into the final week of regular competition. It’s only a 10-week season. We’re doing three meets next week. This meet was rescheduled from Sept. 28. We added this one which was perfect.”

