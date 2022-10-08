After a week away from the pool with Hurricane Ian interrupting the already short season, the Key West High School swim team welcomed Keys Gate Charter School to the College of the Florida Keys Aquatics Center for a dual meet on Wednesday, Oct 5.
“They missed a week of practice and it felt like everyone was in a daze. The facility looked different. The awnings were down. When you walk into our facility, I want it to look like a championship setting. It was a different feel,” explained Conchs head coach Lori Bosco. “Now we’re going into the final week of regular competition. It’s only a 10-week season. We’re doing three meets next week. This meet was rescheduled from Sept. 28. We added this one which was perfect.”
With the postseason not too far in the future, Bosco has been tinkering with relay teams. She said she was pleased with the performances of some of her upperclassmen against Keys Gate.
“Katelyn Noss led with wins in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke; Isabella Johnson led us with wins in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke; Lauren Walterson took second in the girls 200-yard individual medley but the big surprise was Samantha O’Brien who took first in the IM. Lauren took the 100-yard butterfly, Serena Sander won the 500-yard freestyle and Gracie Lechnar got the 200-yard freestyle. She’s been really working hard and finally getting her turns down and developing a great feel in the water.”
For the boys’ team, Bosco said junior A.J. Smith has turned it up a notch in the freestyle events.
“A.J. is really determined. At Florida Spa and Pool Association Meet he got a PB in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle. He had a great meet; he’s really focused on his goals and trying hard to get there. He clocked a 22:52 in the 50 and has been dropping his times. The school record is 21:42 so he’s right there. If he doesn’t get it this year, it’s for use, next year,” said the coach. “It would be wonderful to see him go all the way in the 50. He also got a PB in the 100 free at 52:01. He likes to get up and race, he’s going to swim all out. I’m looking for good things for him against Doral.”
Keys Gate is just a very small team making it hard to get up and race said the coach, now in her 26th season.
“I think had it been a bigger team they would have stepped up a lot more. I can’t wait to race them again next year. They were coming off a really bad meet and the kids were unsure if they wanted to race again. This meet made them all want to race again. They couldn’t believe they were slapping hands with us and we were cheering them on. But that’s what we do. If we can bring somebody up and make their day that’s what it’s all about,” said the coach.
Senior John Searcy had also stepped it up said Bosco.
“John was our leader in the 100-yard backstroke and 100 butterfly. He had a PB in the back at the FSPA down to a 1:06. In the fly I think when we swim Doral, he can get a PB,” said Bosco. “Also, Roman Saballos has been steadily getting personal bests. Yesterday he pulled one in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle. He’s getting better every meet.”
The Conchs travel to Miami for a tri-meet with Westminster Christian and Doctors Charter on Thursday, Oct. 13. Doral Academy comes to town for a rescheduled meet on Friday, Oct. 14, and Key West closes out the regular season with Barbara Goleman coming to town on Saturday, Oct. 15.
“Doral had to cancel last week also. They were scheduled for Oct. 1 but rescheduled to Friday, Oct. 14 and we’ve got meets on the 15 at Westminster Christian and close out with Barbara Goleman,” explained Bosco. “Doral is a very good team. I told them this is an opportunity for them to swim their best times to see what they’ll do in districts.”