The outcome of this weekend’s regional meets will determine which Keys swimmer will qualify for the Florida High School Athletic Association State Swimming and Diving Championship.
It will be akin to swimming upstream for Key West and Coral Shores against many other highly competitive athletes at this level.
Coral Shores will be the first Keys school to test the waters in the Region 4-1A meet set for 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Nova Southeastern University Aquatics Center.
Key West swims on Saturday in the Region 4-2A Championship, scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. pushback at the Sailfish Aquatics Center in Stuart.
“We swam there for the Florida Spa and Pool Association (FSPA) meet earlier this year and that’s where the regions were last year, so our kids are acquainted with the pool,” said Conchs Coach Lori Bosco.
Key West advanced 11 swimmers, seven boys and four girls, to the regional meet. The lone female swimmer who qualified was Daniella Mikesz in the girls 100-yard breaststroke. Along with Isabella Johnson, Anna David and Alicia Bahari, the foursome made it in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Mikesz, with teammates Kathlyn Noss, Serena Sander and Isabella Johnson, made it in the girls 200-yard medley relay.
For the Key West boys, junior John Searcy advanced in two events — 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke.
“John did not have a great turn on the fly, but he should do better in the regional meet. He made it in the backstroke with his personal-best time,” said Bosco. “We also had A.J. Smith swim to a 23:84 to qualify in the 50-yard freestyle and Jonathan Gvili qualified in the 100-yard breaststroke.”
For the Key West boys relay teams, Searcy, Russell Hoyt, Lucas Montiel and Smith qualified in the 200-yard medley relay. For the 200-yard freestyle relay, Hoyt, Lucas Montiel, Gvili and Smith qualified, as Searcy, Marcos Montiel, Sid Singh and Gvili will represent the Conchs in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay.
“A lot of kids ended their season with personal bests, which is what we want,” said Bosco. “For those advancing, we’re going to work on some things to help drop times even more. No matter, we want to represent Key West with Conch Pride.”
Most meets have been in the afternoon. Bosco said their regional meet pushes off at 9:30 a.m.
“At districts, the meet started at 12 and we had a long lightning delay,” said Bosco. “I don’t know if the kids swim better in the afternoon or just waking up, so we’ll see.”
The Hurricanes will be represented Corley Smith in the girls 200- and 500-yard freestyle events and Abbie Sargent moved on in the girls 200-yard individual medley as well as the 100-yard breaststroke. Along with Olivia Sargent and Riley Cooper, Abbie Sargent and Smith advanced with the girls 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
Also, for the Coral Shores girls, Riley Cooper qualified in the 100-yard butterfly as Andrea Lopez-McNenney and Vicky Pena both moved on in the 100-yard backstroke.
Brothers Curran O’Donnell and Patrick O’Donnell each qualified in two events, as well as anchoring the boys medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams. Curran moved on in the boys 200-yard IM and 100-yard backstroke and Patrick O’Donnell advanced in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. In addition to the O’Donnells, Ariel Galvan and Vincent Biondoletti qualified in the boys medley and 200-yard freestyle relay events.
Hurricanes assistant coach Kelly Kater said they have high expectations for all of their swimmers.
“We are expecting our girls to really show their talent on Friday. We have high hopes that Corley and Abbie could make states individually,” stated Kater. “These two girls are powerhouses. I get excited every time they step on the block. I know they are always there to race their hearts out, and it shows. They have been working hard all season to be ready for regionals. If they race like they did at districts, states could be a very real possibility for them.”
Kater said the O’Donnell boys have been a welcomed addition to the Coral Shores swimming program and school.
“Coach Jon Olsen has worked with them over the past year with his club and has really gotten to know their strengths. They have been a great addition to our boys team and relays as solid swimmers, each in their own respective strokes,” Kater said. “We’d be very happy to see the girls 200 free relay advance and Patrick O’Donnell also has potential to do very well.”