Despite the pesky rain showers that affected the non-swimmers on Saturday at The College of the Florida Keys Aquatics Center, the Key West High School swim team had a good day in the pool for their final regular-season event.
After two meet cancellations from schools on the mainland, the Barbara Goleman Gators made the trip and proved to be a good test as the postseason begins at noon on Friday, Oct. 22, with the Florida High School Athletic Association 2A District 12 Swimming and Diving Championships.
It was the boys team's third win (122-48) of the season as the Lady Conchs collected their first victory (122-47) to add to Coach Lori Bosco’s win total of 203.
The coach said her athletes were ready for the meet.
“They were really ready. It’s so hard to get ready for a meet and the day before it’s cancelled then the next meet a day before it’s cancelled,” said Bosco. “The last time we swam against Barbara Goleman, it was pretty evenly matched. I had to get them fired up on Saturday. At times the swimmers were like ‘oh, we’re winning, we don’t have to do anything’ but I tell them don’t give up now, swim with heart — swim with Conch Pride.”
The Conchs won every event except the girls 100-yard freestyle.
Katelyn Noss was first in the girls 200-yard individual medley, first in the 100-yard backstroke and was first on the girls medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams. Daniela Mikesz won the girls 50-yard freestyle, was first in the 100-yard backstroke and was on the first-place teams of the girls medley and 200-yard freestyle relays. Alicia Bahari won the girls 200-yard freestyle, was second in the 50-yard freestyle and was a member of the winning 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams. Serena Sander topped the field in the 500-yard freestyle, took second in the 200-yard freestyle and was on the first-place medley and 200-yard freestyle relays. Lauren Walterson took first in the 100-yard butterfly and Samantha O’Brien was first in the 50-yard freestyle.
For the boys team, John Searcy captured the butterfly and backstroke events and was on winning medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams. Russell Hoyt swam to first in the boys IM and breaststroke and was a member of the medley and 200-yard freestyle relays. Alex Smith swam to first in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events and was on the winning medley and 200-yard freestyle relays. Sig Singh just beat Marcos Montiel in the 200-yard freestyle, but Montiel got the touch in the 500-yard freestyle event.
Bosco expects the level of competition to be really fast at Gulliver. To get ready, they will work on each event from start to finish.
“We’re going to focus on the little things — the foot turns, the tighter streamlines, working on dives and turns because the little things make the big picture. In the 50 (freestyle) it’s the start, turn and finish and with the distance you look at the 500 you’ve got 19 turns,” said Bosco, now in her 25th year with the Conchs. “Gulliver is really fast, which prepares us for regionals. Last year our girls placed second and the boys placed second the last two years, so we hope to maintain but anything can happen. It all depends on how well they swim. The meet on Saturday was a great start.”