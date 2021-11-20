In their only home game until possibly next year, the Key West boys’ soccer team somehow fell behind, 2-0, early in their District 16-4A match with St. Brendan, but worked hard in the second 40 minutes to salvage a 2-2 tie on a rainy Thursday afternoon at The Back Yard of Key West High School.
The Conchs dominated the opening 20 minutes of play and were on top of the game, but the Sabres scored a solid goal by Alex Rodriguez in the 18th minute for a 1-0 advantage.
In the 33rd minute, Key West keeper Marco Davila could not figure out what to do with a throw-in and a St. Brendan player took off with the ball to score for a 2-0 lead.
Conchs Coach Marc Pierre said neither goal should have been scored.
“That first goal, one of our center backs should have stayed behind the ball and he would be able to control, but the ball bounced over his foot and their forward, who was much faster, went on a breakaway to score. It was a beautiful finish. He tucked the ball away perfectly from the left side of the field to the right of our goalie, bottom corner. It was a great finish. There was not too much our goalie could have done,” explained Pierre but was unsure what Davila was thinking. “He was probably nervous and probably didn’t expect the ball to come back to him. Axel Correa threw the ball back to him but he got caught in a bunch of different ideas about what he wanted to do whether to clear the ball or dribble past their guy. He couldn’t decide what to do and their guy came in and took the ball away from him and scored. I honestly didn’t believe it and still trying to process what happened.”
Late in the second quarter, Key West got back in the game at 2-1. Junior midfielder Michael Mensch took a throw-in from Logan Kirchner and headed the ball past Sabres’ goalie Felipe Rodriguez which is how the half ended.
Key West tied the game at 2-2 in the 56th minute. Junior midfielder Yoni Gvili perfectly placed a free-kick from the touchline 25 yards away and into the far post of the Sabres net, somehow totally untouched.
“Yoni put a cross behind their wall for one of our players to run through and side-foot it in the net, but nobody moved. We had one player that ran across the box, which I think threw their defenders off and put their keeper in a weird situation. Their players were too concerned about marking their guys and were confident their goalkeeper would be able to side-shift fast enough to get back because there was not much speed on the ball,” explained the coach.
St. Brendan came very close to taking a lead on a penalty kick but Davila made a game-saving diving stop to his right to get the Conchs a lot of momentum which showed on offense as they pelted the Sabres goal over the final 10 minutes, but Rodriguez made stop-after-stop to keep it tied.
Pierre said it was unfortunate they could not pull out a win, but was extremely thankful they were able to knot the game instead of another loss.
“We dominated through the first quarter and the momentum was going our way through the end of the second quarter so it was our game to win in the end,” said Pierre who knows they will face this team when it really counts. “That’s one of the teams we’ll probably face in districts. It’s nice to see that we were able to hang with this team. We just need to minimize our mistakes. We wanted to work hard and prove ourselves. They all worked their asses off, it’s great to see. I have a lot of confidence in this team.”