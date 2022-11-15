After a 8-0 win over Monroe County rival Coral Shores on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Upper Keys campus, the Key West High School girls soccer team fell 3-0 to Ransom Everglades on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Coconut Grove campus.
Conchs coach Scott Paul said they are still working on “pieces to the puzzle” as they head into the second week of the season.
“Although we lost, we came off the field with some positives to build on,” Paul said. “Senior defender Jen Perloff went down with an ankle injury. We’re reshuffling the deck to fill her spot. We have the players to overcome the temporary loss of a key player and still be quite competitive.”
Although the game with Ransom Everglades was not on the initial season schedule, Paul said they need this level of competition.
“It was great to add them in, as this is the kind of competition you need to build a contender for the playoffs in January,” said Paul.
Although the score was 1-0 at the end of the first half, the Conchs’ defense, led by senior Skylar Lanoue at sweeper, was able to stymie the Raiders’ offense for the entire first 40 minutes.
“Although the score was 1-0 at the half, that goal was an ‘own goal’ by a Key West player,” said Paul. The Raiders netted the second goal against a new Key West defender for a 2-0 lead 3:30 into the second half. The final goal occurred when a Key West defender slipped on the turf and Ransom neatly placed the ball in the back corner of the Conchs’ net.
“Each of those goals we can correct,” said Paul. “We moved players into three and sometimes four different positions as we learn what combinations of players work for this year’s team. Over the next week of games, we should be able to solidify our lineup.”
The coach was extremely pleased with several players who, as of yet, were not starters but got plenty of time on the pitch.
“Younger, newer players got to see what higher level competition looks like on the field and not just from the sidelines,” explained Paul.
Also, the Key West boys soccer team (1-2), which fell 4-2 to St. Brendan on Thursday, Nov. 10, gets to play one of their few home games on Tuesday against the Keys Gate boys team. Kickoff for the boys match is slated for 5 p.m. at The Back Yard.