Lanoue and Lavin on defense.JPG

Senior sweeper Skylar Lanoue (No. 7) and goalie Tegan Lavin (No. 00) kept Ransom scoreless in the first half until an own-goal for the Raiders.

 RON COOKE/Keys Citizen

After a 8-0 win over Monroe County rival Coral Shores on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Upper Keys campus, the Key West High School girls soccer team fell 3-0 to Ransom Everglades on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Coconut Grove campus.

Conchs coach Scott Paul said they are still working on “pieces to the puzzle” as they head into the second week of the season.