With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Key West High School girls lacrosse team is in a good position with playoffs scheduled to begin on Monday, May 11.
They are 10-1 on the season after their latest win last week and ranked No. 16 in Class 1A by MaxPreps.com.
On Tuesday, March 15, the Lady Conchs took care of business against Coral Spring High School with an 18-5 victory on the road.
Conchs coach Marissa Giacopuzzi said it rained the first half, which made for a very messy game.
“It was the first game this season we’ve had bad weather, which inevitably made everything sloppier and significantly slows down the game,” said the coach.
Giacopuzzi said the Coral Spring program is in a rebuilding mode, giving them a chance to work on a few things and get a lot of playing time for the entire team.
“It was the first time playing Coral Springs. We found out that their coach had quit two weeks prior and the school wanted to cancel their season, but the soccer coach stepped up to help finish the season for the Colts,” said Giacopuzzi. “It was pretty evident this was going to be a game where we could really focus on our teamwork, our plays, assisting nearly every goal, shooting off-hand and trick shots.”
At the half, Key West held a 7-1 advantage and turned up the heat in the final half with 11 goals. In all, Key West had 12 assisted goals and four from free position shots.
Key West took 38 shots on goal, led by Naomi Grabus, who racked up five goals, and she led the team in draw controls with five. Katie Collins netted two of her three goals on free position shots and she owned one draw control; Sophia Felini netted a pair, assisted on three goals and had an interception; Michaela Kevalova scored twice and assisted on two goals; Emma Louchheim also scored twice and had one assist; Scarlett McMonigle reeled off a pair of goals; Bella Marchiano scored one and had four assists; Ella Baxter scored once, assisted twice had three draw controls and one interception and Ava Brock scored her first goal of the season.
Low defenders Maeve O’Hearn caused two turnovers and with one apiece were Cheyenne Carr and Rachel Owens.
Ada Van Loon had one turnover and had three draw controls as Kaitlyn Piloto had one draw control.
The team scooped 28 ground balls with the 13 draw controls and 10 caused turnovers.
In the cage, Courtney Grabus played the first half, saved two goals with and score; Geidy Quiche yielded three goals in 16 minutes played and Teresa Gaitan played nine minutes with two saves and gave up one goal.
“Everyone played, everyone picked up some stats; it was a total team effort,” said the coach. “We have two games left in the regular season with Coral Shores on Thursday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 5; we finish off with Western, which will be a great game going into the district playoffs!
“After Spring Break, we have 10 days left in the regular season and then on to the playoffs. “We are hoping to host the finals this year as the higher seed.”