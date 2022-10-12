After a few years away from their home course, the Key West High School cross country program got back on track with the Robert E. Price Memorial Cross Country 5K on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Key West Golf Course.

Key West cross country coaches Mark Coleman and Keara McGraw put together the all-comers meet to give their runners a challenge as they head into the postseason next week and to re-establish their relationship with the owners of the local links for future races.

