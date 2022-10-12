After a few years away from their home course, the Key West High School cross country program got back on track with the Robert E. Price Memorial Cross Country 5K on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Key West Golf Course.
Key West cross country coaches Mark Coleman and Keara McGraw put together the all-comers meet to give their runners a challenge as they head into the postseason next week and to re-establish their relationship with the owners of the local links for future races.
“It was really fun. I talked to the owners and they were very open to having the race there,” explained Coleman. “It was perfect weather, I think everyone really enjoyed it. I was kind of glad it wasn’t too big so we could see how it would work out if we had more people. I look forward to it for the future.”
In addition to the Conchs boys and girls teams, a very large group of runners represented Sugarloaf School, along with a couple of runners from Horace O’Bryant Middle School and the Basilica School.
Key West junior Colbin Hill led from start to finish. He traversed the extremely difficult, 5,000-meter course with a section of hills affectionately known as “The Gauntlet” in 18:49, almost the same time he recorded a week earlier on a flat course in Marathon.
This was not the first time Hill competed on this course, he said.
“I ran it in my freshman year. I forgot what it was like, it was a good reminder today,” said Hill. “I’m happy my time dropped, but it’s not my fastest. It’s good practice for states. I plan to return this year. I’ll admit I did not do so well last year at states, but I’m trying to get in a bit more practice.”
Top female runner was Key West sophomore Cayla Makimaa, who clocked a 22:00.
Makimaa also has experienced the Gauntlet.
“I ran it about four or five years ago. It was an amazing day for a race. It was so cool out and windy most of the way,” explained Makimaa, looking forward to the postseason. “It took me a minute to get my times down, but in the middle of the season they began to drop. Last week I ran a 22:50 and I did a 22 today, so I’m very happy with my time today.”
Coach Keara McGraw gave all the credit to Coleman for setting up the meet.
“This is awesome. I’m so glad we got to do this and have everyone out here to watch. It’s a fun atmosphere, the girls have been talking about the 48 hills this week,” explained McGraw. “We’re excited, it’s great to have a home meet. We’re glad to be here and grateful to the golf course to let us be here.”
Coleman said it is time to get serious about the postseason.
“This week we’re going to work hard so we’re tapered and ready for districts. We’re eyeing up the end of the season. We hope to have runners advance to regionals and even states,” explained Coleman.