After a mid-week meet with Coral Shores High School at Founders Park in Islamorada, the Key West High School swim team is back home for a tri-meet with Wellington and South Dade high schools scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at The College of the Florida Keys Aquatics Center.
On Wednesday, the Key West boys team swam to a 195-74 score against the Hurricanes boys team, but the outcome of the girls meet was very close as Coral Shores edged Key West 144-135.
The Lady ‘Canes team took first in 21 of the 22 events. The Lady Conchs opened the meet with the top two spots in the girls medley relay, but it was all Lady Canes over the course of the meet.
Senior Corley Smith, the 2021 All-Monroe County Swimmer of the Year, swam to firsts in the girls 200- and 500-yard freestyle events and was on the first-place girls 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
Abbie Sargent took first in the girls 200-yard individual medley, first in girls’ 100-yard breaststroke and swam on freestyle relay squads. Riley Cooper took the top spot in the girls 50-yard freestyle and first in the girls 100-yard butterfly. Olivia Sargent was first in girls 100-yard freestyle and Layne Smith was second in the girls 500 freestyle and first in girls’ 100-yard backstroke.
The Coral Shores girls garnered first in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay events.
Key West’s boys were dominant, starting with first and second in the boys 200-yard medley relay and they swept the short sprints with A.J. Smith, Lucas Montiel, Brody McCandless and Wesley Ellerbe taking the top four spots in the boys 50-yard freestyle and in the boys 100-yard freestyle, Smith, Aidan Pate, Wesley Ellerbe and Roman Saballos captured the top spots.
The Conchs boys took the top three positions in the 200-yard freestyle as Marcos Montiel pulled a 2:16 for first, followed by teammates Jeffrey Hoyt and Roman Saballos.
Other top Key West swimmers included John Searcy with a first in the boys 100-yard butterfly, Ryan Martinez was second and Charlie Doerfel was third to rack up a lot of points.
The O’Donnell brothers kept the Conchs from sweeping all the events. Curran O’Donnell was first in the boys 200-yard IM and first in the boys 100-yard breaststroke while Patrick O’Donnell was first in the 500-yard freestyle and first in the 100-yard backstroke. The team of the O’Donnell brothers, along with Gavin Milne and Evan Osipov, broke the Key West sweep with a second-place finish in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay.