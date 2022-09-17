After a mid-week meet with Coral Shores High School at Founders Park in Islamorada, the Key West High School swim team is back home for a tri-meet with Wellington and South Dade high schools scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at The College of the Florida Keys Aquatics Center.

On Wednesday, the Key West boys team swam to a 195-74 score against the Hurricanes boys team, but the outcome of the girls meet was very close as Coral Shores edged Key West 144-135.

roncooke@bellsouth.net