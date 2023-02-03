The Key West Police Athletic League Youth Basketball League got underway on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Frederick Douglass Community Center gymnasium for the nine-week season that culminates in championships slated for mid-March.

This year, Division III (third-fourth grade) will play each Thursday evening while Division II (fifth-sixth grade) and Division I (seventh-eighth grade) still compete each Saturday.

roncooke@bellsouth.net

Tags

Recommended for you