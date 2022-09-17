Swimmers cross under a starting arch to begin the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Islamorada. The 8-mile roundtrip open-water swim to the lighthouse off the Florida Keys has attracted more than 420 competitors who are swimming in various divisions.
Connor Signorin heads for victory at the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse Saturday, Sept. 10, near Islamorada. The 8-mile round-trip open-water swim to Alligator Reef Lighthouse and back in the Florida Keys attracted nearly 450 competitors who swam in various divisions. Signorin, 30, of Tampa, was the top overall winner with a time of 3 hours, 7 minutes and 8 seconds.
Competitors in the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse are escorted by kayakers as they head for Alligator Reef Lighthouse about four miles off the Florida Keys on Saturday, Sept. 10, near Islamorada. The annual event is staged to create awareness of the need to preserve the almost 150-year-old beacon.
Competitors in the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse are escorted by kayakers as they round Alligator Reef Lighthouse 4 miles off the Florida Keys on Saturday, Sept. 10, near Islamorada. The 8-mile roundtrip open-water swim attracted nearly 450 competitors who swam in various divisions. Alligator Reef Lighthouse is named after the USS Alligator, a U.S. Navy schooner that ran aground on the reef in 1822 and sank.
Swimmers cross under a starting arch to begin the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Islamorada. The 8-mile roundtrip open-water swim to the lighthouse off the Florida Keys has attracted more than 420 competitors who are swimming in various divisions.
Andy Newman//Florida Keys News Bureau
Connor Signorin heads for victory at the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse Saturday, Sept. 10, near Islamorada. The 8-mile round-trip open-water swim to Alligator Reef Lighthouse and back in the Florida Keys attracted nearly 450 competitors who swam in various divisions. Signorin, 30, of Tampa, was the top overall winner with a time of 3 hours, 7 minutes and 8 seconds.
Steve Panariello/Florida Keys News Bureau
Competitors in the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse are escorted by kayakers as they head for Alligator Reef Lighthouse about four miles off the Florida Keys on Saturday, Sept. 10, near Islamorada. The annual event is staged to create awareness of the need to preserve the almost 150-year-old beacon.
Dave Gross/Florida Keys News Bureau
Competitors in the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse are escorted by kayakers as they round Alligator Reef Lighthouse 4 miles off the Florida Keys on Saturday, Sept. 10, near Islamorada. The 8-mile roundtrip open-water swim attracted nearly 450 competitors who swam in various divisions. Alligator Reef Lighthouse is named after the USS Alligator, a U.S. Navy schooner that ran aground on the reef in 1822 and sank.
Dave Gross/Florida Keys News Bureau
Competitors in the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse are escorted by kayakers as they head for Alligator Reef Lighthouse.
Dave Gross/Florida Keys News Bureau
Competitors in the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse are escorted by kayakers as they head for Alligator Reef Lighthouse about four miles off the Florida Keys on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Dave Gross/Florida Keys News Bureau
Corley Smith stands with her dad, Cale Smith, who was also the safety kayaker during his daughter’s historic race, at the annual Swim for Alligator Lighthouse on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Photo by Cory Knowlton
Corley Smith prepares for the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse.
Photo by Cory Knowlton
Corley Smith stands with her dad, Cale Smith, who was also the safety kayaker during his daughter’s historic race during the annual Swim for Alligator Lighthouse on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Contrary to popular belief, there are no freshwater reptiles inhabiting the ocean near Alligator Reef Lighthouse, instead taking its namesake from the USS Alligator, which ran aground on the reef in 1822.
But on Saturday, Sept. 10, there was a Hurricane stirring up the waves during the annual 8.1-mile Swim for Alligator Lighthouse as Coral Shores senior Corley Smith made history by becoming the first local to claim the female solo swimmer title.
“I was so proud to be able to represent Islamorada, my teammates at Coral Shores and the Florida Keys Swim Club, and my coach Jon Olsen at the Lighthouse Swim,” said Smith, who also received a proclamation from the Village of Islamorada on Thursday, Sept. 15, for her accomplishments. “Thank you to everyone.”
The 17-year-old Lady ’Cane, with her dad by her side as her safety kayaker, completed the race — which begins at Amara Cay Resort, rounds the beacon at the reef and returns to where it started — in 3 hours, 43 minutes and 13 seconds to finish second overall of the nearly 450 participants in the event.
The lone swimmer to emerged from the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Smith was defending champion men’s winner Connor Signorin, a 30-year-old Tampa resident, as the former University of Florida swimmer, who won All-American honors five times, completed the race in 3 hours, 7 minutes and 8 seconds.
Signorin was the lone swimmer to beat Smith as she even topped the times of the relay teams, including Greg Hodson and Joan Wheeler, who posted the fastest two-person relay time in event history of 4:05:44. Lynnette Hennessey and Kolby Minckler from Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Joe Green from Bluffton, South Carolina, won the three-person class in 4:08:13. The winning four-person team consisted of male competitors from Ponte Vedra — Marty Berman, Andrew Freeman, Keith Kessler and Michael Miller — who posted a time of 4:27:46.
Founded by Florida Keys artist “Lighthouse Larry” Herlth, the annual race is staged to raise awareness about the need to preserve the almost 150-year-old Alligator Reef Lighthouse and five other aging lighthouses off the Florida Keys.
The event also raises scholarship funds for Keys students interested in competitive swimming. The Islamorada community-based organization that hosts the annual swim was granted ownership of the lighthouse in 2021 under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act.