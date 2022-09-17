Contrary to popular belief, there are no freshwater reptiles inhabiting the ocean near Alligator Reef Lighthouse, instead taking its namesake from the USS Alligator, which ran aground on the reef in 1822.

But on Saturday, Sept. 10, there was a Hurricane stirring up the waves during the annual 8.1-mile Swim for Alligator Lighthouse as Coral Shores senior Corley Smith made history by becoming the first local to claim the female solo swimmer title.