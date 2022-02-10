Back on top after the first week of action in the Men’s Over-35 Softball League, the two-time defending champion Breakfast Club Too Jaibas captured a win against Ben’s Candle Shop Morays, while last season’s cellar-dwellers Harpoon Harry’s Snappers were also victors against Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos on Friday, Feb. 4, at DeWitt Roberts Field in the Wickers Sports Complex.
One of those winners will take sole lead in the standings Friday, Feb. 11, as the Jaibas and Snappers will meet at 7 p.m., while in the night cap will leave one team still searching for its first W as the Roncos and Morays will collide.
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 21,
Tommy Tilea FKWT Roncos 19
Trailing by five runs after the first frame, Harpoon Harry’s slowly chipped away at the lead until reeling in nine runs in the final two innings to secure the win.
Each going 5-for-5, Junior Guieb had seven RBI in the comeback rally, Eddie Griffiths doubled and Alex Torres doubled and tripled for five RBI. With four hits were Willie Rodriguez and Eddie Tornac, both of whom had a double, while Joel Rivero and Paco Galvin each had a two-base hit and two base hits. Tony Alfonso doubled twice and singled, while with two hits was Kiki Lopez.
For the Roncos, Darnell Henderson was 5-for-5, as was Jay Brunner, who doubled and drove in three runs. Tim Neely doubled as part of his four hits as Tommy Lapp and Robert Franco also each had four hits; with three hits were Jorge Martinez, who doubled, Kevin Rivera and Kenny Dispenza, and with two were Tim Davis and Marlon Manresa.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 14,
Ben’s Candle Shop Morays 13
The defending champs were behind a majority of the game, as Ben’s Candle Shop took a four-run advantage after the first inning and held onto it until the fifth, when Breakfast Club Too went on an 11-1 run to go in front by six. The Morays had one final push but scored only five in the final frame to come up a run short.
A triple shy of the cycle for the victors was Ronnie Presley, while also with three hits were Marty Gregurich, with two doubles, Nick Hogan, with an inside-the-park home run, and Troy Curry; all had three hits apiece. Jay Brunner doubled and singled, Bobby Lopez, Stu Lilly and Mandy Sucier each had two hits, while with one were John Hornyak, Tom Haas and Jay Munnoz .
Perfect at the plate for the Morays, Danny Kintrick doubled as part of his 4-for-4 night while with three hits were Jeff Kurkowski, Jason Johnson, Ben Blattenbeger and Dave Matea. Greg Eagle doubled and tripled, Wadd Grimes singled twice and adding hits were Harry Milliken, Tim Davis and Bob Maun.