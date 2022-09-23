The Breakfast Club Too Jaibas three-peated back in August, winning the Men’s Over-35 championship, and started the recent campaign with a victory over the league runner-up Harpoon Harry’s Snappers on Friday, Sept. 16, at the DeWitt Roberts Softball Field.
But things got off to a slow start.
The Jaibas and Snappers did not have enough players to start the game so they sort of cloned Harry Milliken, who opened with the Snappers; when more players arrived, Milliken switched to the Jaibas squad.
On tap for week No. 2, the Snappers and Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays have the 7 p.m. match, while the Jaibas and Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos take the diamond in the 8:30 timeslot.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 24,
HARPOON HARRYS SNAPPERS 12
The Snappers started out with a 3-0 first-inning advantage, but the defending champs put up six in the second to begin the runaway victory.
Jaibas’ slugger Troy Curry crushed three home runs and tripled to drive in six runs, and lefty Ronnie Presley put a pair out of the park and singled twice to plate three. John Bandura doubled three times and slapped a base hit, Nick Hogen doubled twice and singled twice and with four singles was Ben Blattenberger.
Milliken singled three times and with two hits apiece were Bobby Lopez, Chevy Echevarria, Stu Lilly and Tom Haas.
Snappers’ Junior Guieb went yard and singled twice to send a pair home, Willie Rodriguez ripped a two-base hit and base hit, Alexey Verges, Marlon Manresa and Colton Butler singled two times each, Eddie Tornac thumped a three-bagger, Jorge Molindo doubled as Alex Torres, Alain Pedcioso, David Tromblayd and Milliken each nailed a base hit.
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 27,
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 6
The Roncos came out with purpose and ended this one after four frames.
Rich Baker was 4-for-4 highlighted by a double and three RBI, Raul Franco was also perfect with four hits to include a double and three RBI, Ken Dispenza went 3-for-4 with a triple and plated four runners, Michael Balbuena doubled twice for three RBI, Tommy Lapp doubled and slugged a trio of base hits, John Childs doubled and singled twice, Robert Franco and Marlon Manresa each doubled and singled, Troy Curry doubled and David Tromblayd singled.
The Morays’ Ben Blattenberger was 3-for-3, Ronnie Presley singled twice as Wade Grimes, David Matea and, playing for his team, Milliken each added a base rap.