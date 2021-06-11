The Softball in Paradise Girls Tournament was a non-starter as only one team committed to the event — only after they could not back out of their hotel rooms.
The Jupiter Seahawks U10 team made the trek to Key West to take on the Key West Lady Conchs 10U team in a doubleheader at the Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field.
After the Lady Conchs 10U took care of Jupiter in both matches, the 8-and-Under Lady Conchs played a friendly game against a pickup squad of C and B division-level All-Stars.
The outcome was not what 8U coach J.W. Cooke wanted but it was a good scrimmage to help with placement of players as all four (8U, 10U, 12U, 14U) of the Key West teams head to West Palm Beach to take part in the Swamp Classic this weekend.
KEY WEST 10-AND-UNDER
GAME 1
LADY CONCHS 10U 7,
JUPITER SEAHAWKS 6
Up 5-1 going into the top of the second, Key West let up five runs to go down 6-5 but rallied for two in the fourth and final frame to salvage the victory.
Key West scored a run in the bottom of the first on a single by Lucy Katz. The Lady Conchs added three more in the third highlighted by an RBI triple off the bat of Charley Bracher.
Chloe Kongos led Key West with a triple and base hit, Kaleaya Dickerson ripped a two-base hit and Evaline Zanetti singled.
In the circle, Kongos went the first three innings, allowed five runs on three hits and four walks and she fanned four.
Katz pitched the final frame, allowed a run via four bases on balls.
GAME 2
LADY CONCHS 10U 10, JUPITER SEAHAWKS 3
The game was tied after one, but the Seahawks breezed ahead by a run in the bottom of he second.
After that, Key West etched eight runs on the Jupiter defense to end it after three innings.
Kaleaya Dickers tripled and singled to drive in a pair of runs, leadoff batter Ariana Garcia was 2-for-2 with one RBI, Evaline Zanetti singled and accounted for three RBI, Chloe Kongos, Vivienne Lepowski and Sierra Sterling each singled home a run.
Luck Katz pitched the first two innings, allowed three runs on two hits, two walks and she fanned three. In relief, Evaline Zanetti struck out two with a hit and walk.
8-AND-UNDER
KEY WEST All-Stars 12,
LADY CONCHS 8U 11
The Lady Conchs 8U built a one-run advantage but yielded five in the top of the third and could only make up three to absorb the loss.
Kaya Fritts and Kaylee Linares led the Key West All-Stars each with a pair of base hits, Kirra Ferrell doubled home two runs, Kailee Malagon hit a two-run single as Drew Drouin, Sophia Perez and Charley Bracher all ripped a base hit.
The Lady Conchs 8U team outhit their competitors led by Luella Thrift with three singles. Karsen Washbond hammered a two-base hit and base hit, Janessa Delgado and Grace Teet each singled two times, Valeria Sandoval doubled home two runs, Mila Fernandez cracked a two-run single as Ryleigh Cooke and Kenzie Cooke each smacked an RBI single.