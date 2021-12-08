After a break in 2020, the Mack Cycle Tri Conch Republic/Triathlon Key West (TRIKW) ramped up to full speed on Saturday at a new venue.
Since its inception, the season-ending triathlon started and finished at Higgs Beach, but with the road construction on Bertha Street, race organizers got permission from the City of Key West to spread out over Smathers Beach and take up three lanes of South Roosevelt Boulevard for the swim, run and bike events.
No stranger to Key West, Yunior Rosete Torres ran away from the competition to take first overall in the Olympic distance with a time of 1:54:12.98. Torres won the event in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016, but this year was his best time with what will be a course record.
Finishing a distant second was Alec Tripp with a 2:04:02.96 and third overall was Kurt Barnhill with a time of 2:06:19.09.
Top females were Kristin White, who topped the field at 2:18:52.40, and Bego Lopez, who finished second with a 2:24:24.78.
In the sprint distance (swim, bike, run) Alejandro Canas, from Spain surpassed the field with a time of 48.72. Second was Joaquin Diaz at 55:41 and Tyler Williams finished third at 54.40.
Top male master runner and fourth overall was Rudy Robaina with a time of 1:00:57.50.
Doerte Fehse-Ehlert was the top sprint distance female athlete with a time of 1:07:12.95 and Diane Calloway was second at 1:09:06.85.
For the sprint duathlon (run, bike, run) Greg Pelican topped the field with a 57:51, second was Michael Caputa at 1:00.79 and third overall was Freddie Drummond at 1:01. Top female dual athlete was Monica Doval with a 1:01 followed by Glenda Adama at 1:03. Top male masters were Matt Hayes at 1:04.
In the Aquabike event (swim/bike), Terence Mooney was first overall with a 1:31, Jeff Strump was second at 1:38 and the No. 1 female and third overall was Claudia Garcia at 1:39.
According to registration web site, the event will return to Key West on Dec. 12, 2022 at the original site, Higgs Beach.