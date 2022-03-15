It was a long yet rewarding week for the Key West High School girls lacrosse team.
The Lady Conchs won all three games, the latest a 13-1 District 16-1A victory over Westminster Christian, to improve to 9-1 and are ranked No. 20 in Class 1A and No. 33 in the state by MaxPreps.com.
Their victory at The Back Yard against the Warriors was none like they have experienced.
The Lady Conchs were hit with six yellow cards and ended the match with three players down — out of the game — for the final 9:15, yet got things back in control after a very quick start.
Key West netted two goals within minutes of the opening whistle and built a 10-1 advantage at the break. When they came back from a candid discussion from Coach Marissa Giacopuzzi, Key West added three more goals for a 13-1 victory.
“A game we could have never prepared for,” stressed the coach. “I am proud of the way they came out and played from the start. If we had come out cocky and sloppy, the game could have had a very different turnout.
“Despite not necessarily agreeing with every call and card the officials made, it is their job to keep the game safe and mandatory cards are set in place to do just that, whether it was an intentional foul or not. While it was incredibly frustrating, we couldn’t have had a better learning experience.”
Now they have to focus on their next match.
On Tuesday, March 15, they travel to Broward County to play Coral Springs High. The Colts are just getting started on the season with a 0-2 record.
Nothing is assured. The Lady Conchs have to control the things they can and leave it all on the field.
“Thankfully, we came out on the field as the team we know we are — a patient, talented and cohesive team. We came out quickly, worked hard and gave ourselves a nice cushion for what would eventually follow,” said the coach in reference to their win over the Warriors. “
Scarlett McMonigle was powerful on the attack with five goals, her first 15 seconds into the match.
Bella Marchiano had a hat trick. Naomi Grabus scored her first of two goals in the first minute of the match and she assisted on two goals; Emma Louchheim assisted on two and scored once; Ada Van Loon and Michaela Kevalova each powered in a goal; with two assists was Ella Baxter as Sophia Felini and Ava Brock both assisted on a goal.
Three players saw time in the cage. Courtney Grabus played the most time with 27 minutes and collected four saves. Geidy Quiche got a save in 18 minutes of crucial action, and Teresa Gaitan did not have a save opportunity in five minutes with the defense totally shutting down the Warriors attack.
The penalties began to fly not long into the match. McMonigle got the first yellow for a check to the head and Naomi Grabus was handed one.
At the 14:19 mark, not long after McMonigle and Grabus were issued yellows, Ella Baxter got her first of two cards and Westminster scored on a free position shot.
“Ella got a yellow for dangerous propelling. It was off-setting fouls because a Westminster player was in shooting space. With 12:54 left in the first half, the refs tell me, if we get a fourth card, we will play a player down the rest of the game,” explained the coach. “Ella gets the team’s fourth yellow with 4:11 left in the first half, her second and she is out for the game — two yellow cards equal a red.”
At the half, the coach needed to have her team take control of their game.
“We had a lot to discuss during halftime: how we ended up in the situation and what we need to do to stay in control and the importance of not making the same mistakes,” said Giacopuzzi.
Just over a minute into the second half, Key West went up by 10 goals to force a running clock. Just over a minute later, Louchheim gets the team’s fifth yellow for slashing.
“It was a wild attempt at a check regardless of contact. Now we play two girls down,” said the coach. “We can only have five girls on the defensive and offensive ends now.”
Westminster got a card with 18:30 left to go a player down, as the Conchs were still down two.
Not long after McMonigle scored the final goal with 11 minutes left with a free position shot, Van Loon received the sixth yellow for dangerous propelling again, leaving them three players down until the final whistle.
“It becomes a game of maintain possession and keep away. No need to go to goal, just spread out, hold the ball and run the clock down. We now only had four players on the offensive end and four on the defensive end, plus a goalie,” said the coach. “The girls were exhausted, yet defensively they fought hard to shut down Westminster’s attack and get the ball back to control the game. They forced turnovers, came up with ground balls, chased missed shots.
“Mistakes were made, and a lot was learned. Now we focus on how to not put ourselves in that position ever again and should we find ourselves there — how do we handle it.”