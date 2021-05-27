No matter a pair of losses last week in Key West Men’s Softball action, Jolly’s Liquor Store held onto the top spot in the standings with an 8-4 record.
Rodrigues Cigar Factory (6-4) issued one of those defeats to Jolly’s, which reciprocated in a rout against Rodriguez.
Roostica pulled off a pair of wins to inch close in the standings at 6-5. With only five games under their helmets, Key West Firefighters are 2-3 followed by the Outlaws at 3-9.
ROOSTICA 21,
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE 20
With the game tied at 20, Mike Henriquez hit a walk-off home run to go with his triple.
Brandon Presley went yard and singled twice for six RBI, Andy Perez also homered and singled two times to drive in four runs and Hugo Valdez Jr. and Johnny Monsalvatge each hammered a two-base hit and base hit to lead Roostica. Joey Figueroa and Nelson Fundora each doubled and singled, Steve Wells and Garret Pita singled two times apiece as Miguel Gonzalez and Anthony Henriquez each had a base hit.
Jolly’s Bobby Lowe tripled, double and singled to plate seven runs, Garrett Frey doubled and tripled, Troy Curry homered and singled, Ronnie Presley doubled twice, Casey Taylor hoisted a double and singled and Juanito Menendez cracked two base hits.
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE 24,
RODRIGUEZ CIGAR 3
Jolly’s mopped up with 12 in the first and 12 more in the final two frames. Bobby Lowe went 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles and four RBI, Ralphie Henriquez went yard, doubled and singled two times and Harry Milliken slapped four base hits. Oni Ferreiro Jr. homered and singled two times to send four home, Troy Curry doubled and put one out of the park, J.J. Fallon and Ben Blattenberger both canned a two-bagger and a base hit, Ronnie Presley and Garett Frey singled two times each and Tony Guieb doubled.
The cigar rollers’ Raiko Caridad homered and singled twice, Alexie Socarras, Clinton Storr and Joe Stickney each doubled and with a base hit was Hugo Valdez Jr.
RODRIGUEZ CIGAR FACTORY 26,
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE 24
Rodriguez Cigar Factory built a 26-14 advantage and had to hold off Jolly’s 10-run rally — albeit not enough.
Paul Sanchez doubled three times as part of his 5-for-5 night, Daniel Garcia singled, doubled and homered, Armando Rojas also jacked a pitch and singled three times for five RBI, Alexie Socarras thumped a three-base hit and two base hits and Dexter Butler drove in five runs via a two-base hit and three base hits.
Raiko Caridad homered and singled two times, Clinton Storr put one out, doubled and singled, Joe Stickney ripped a trio of base hits, Hugo Valdez Jr. singled two times and Joal Rivero doubled.
For Jolly’s, Troy Curry, Ronnie Presley (two doubles) and Harry Milliken slugged four hits each and Oni Ferreiro Jr. homered two times and singled for five RBI.
Bobby Lowe tripled and singled two times, Garrett Frey homered, doubled twice for five RBI, Ralphie Henriquez went yard and singled, Ben Blattenberger and Doug Holmes cracked two hits each and J.J. Fallon and Tony Guieb both singled.
ROOSTICA 31,
OUTLAWS 21
Roostica pummeled 34 base hits, led by Mike Arencibia with an inside-the-park home run, triple and two doubles for seven RBI, and with four hits apiece were Johnny Monsalvatge (5 RBI), Hugo Valdez Jr. and Joe Henriquez.
Andy Perez plated six runs via a two-base hit and two base hits, Miguel Gonzalez drove in four runs on three hits, Junior Guieb homered and singled twice and Mike Henriquez clubbed a two-bagger and two singles. Anthony Henriquez legged out a home run and singled to plate four and with two hits each were Joey Figueroa and Garett Pita.
The Outlaws’ Kevin Rivera tripled, doubled and singled two times, Lito Lopez belted two home runs and singled for five RBI, Ariel Herrera singled three times, Pabel Noriega sent four home via a home run and double, Marty Gregurich homered and singled, Jose Rodriguez doubled and went yard as D’Anthony Rodriguez, Alexey Verges, Jorge Martinez and Allan Trujillo all singled.