Marathon distance runners had a very busy and successful day on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in two separate meets close to 100 miles apart.
Dolphins coaches Jim Murphy and Darby Sheehan drove the middle school team to Miami in the morning for the Whooten Middle School Meet at Larry and Penny Thompson Park then got back in the vans for a trip back to the Middle Keys where they hosted a three-team meet of Key West and Coral Shores at Sombrero Beach.
“We got back to Marathon about 2:55 p.m., remeasured the course and started pretty close to 4 o’clock which was our goal,” explained Murphy.
In the middle school meet, Marathon’s Toni Bursa was the No. 1 male runner out of 78 athletes in the varsity race. Over the 2.1-mile course, Bursa clocked a 12:47. Emmett Merryman ran a 14:17 for 15th place.
“The next closest runner behind Toni clocked a 13:03. He runs smart for his age. He was in fourth place and comfortably jogged with them, but at the mile he took off and it worked,” said Murphy.
For the Lady Dolphins middle-school runners, Sara Robinson ran a 15:53 for seventh, Maeve Merryman came in at 15:55 for eighth and Madelyn Thornton ran a 16:17 to get 11th place.
“They gave medals to the top 15,” said Murphy. “We had three place out of 48 for the girls’ middle school varsity. We’re going up Friday to do the Middle School 305 Classic.”
When they returned home after a two-plus hour drive, another of the Bursa brothers had a record-setting day. Sophomore Vance Bursa clocked a personal best time of 16:20 over the 3.1-mile flat course.
“He’s only 15, a sophomore. I don’t have a senior on my team. His older brother Jakub Bursa is a junior,” Murphy said.
Key West’s Colbin Hill was the boys’ No. 2 runner with an 18:21 and third overall was Robert Tempkin from Coral Shores with a 19:08.
Marathon’s Mikkel Ross was the top female runner with a 22:50. Key West’s sophomore Cayla Makimaa was second and Coral Shores sophomore Kai Guth was third at 22:50.2.
“It would have been a photo finish. They were under 7-minutes at the mile. It’s a fast course but it was also 90 degrees outside,” said Murphy. “Both races went out too fast. Vance passed me at the first mile in 5:00 flat.
The Key West cross-country team will have a home meet on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Robert E. Price Memorial Course at the Key West Golf Club.
It has been a few years since Key West utilized the golf course, but the new coaching staff has resurrected the very tough course.
The high school/middle school race starts at 7 a.m. followed by an open 5K at 7:30 a.m. to raise money for our Cross Country Team.