Marathon distance runners had a very busy and successful day on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in two separate meets close to 100 miles apart.

Dolphins coaches Jim Murphy and Darby Sheehan drove the middle school team to Miami in the morning for the Whooten Middle School Meet at Larry and Penny Thompson Park then got back in the vans for a trip back to the Middle Keys where they hosted a three-team meet of Key West and Coral Shores at Sombrero Beach.

roncooke@bellsouth.net