On Saturday, April 23, more than 70 runners and walkers took part in the 24th annual Earth Day 5K Run/Walk for the Conch Republic Marine Army.
Runners and walkers from around the country were met with cool breezes and light sprinkles over the 3.1-mile course, which started and finished at the Indigenous Park.
Afterward, they were rewarded with a post-race party that emphasized the reasons that we all need to take care of the earth. Earth-friendly cookies were awarded to the top finishers as well as rewarding raffle prizes.
Leading from start to finish was Big Pine Key runner Nathan Landrum, with a time of 18:32. Summerland Key runner Erik Roll was second overall and was the top male master’s runner at 23:33.
Key West resident Dasha Fulkerson led the women all the way with a time of 23:55 followed by another Key West runner, Amy Morris.
The walkers were paced by Atlanta resident Joel Fechter in a time of 45:56 and Key West’s Teresa Morris was the No. 1 female walker with a time of 53:11.
Marci Rose began the 5K run around 1995 to benefit a local organization that did community cleanups, Clean Florida Keys, Inc., of which Rose was the chair. When it dissolved due to dissolution of county grants, Rose kept the run alive, and she founded another earth-friendly organization, F.A.V.O.R. Due to continuing efforts to find worthy ecofriendly non-profits, this year the race partnered with the Conch Republic Marine Army, formed as a volunteer organization to address the devastation left from Hurricane Irma.
Special thanks to the volunteers that made this event happen for the 24th year after a two-year break for the pandemic. Again, this year led by Marci Rose, CRMA and the Key West Southernmost Runners team.
Visitors and residents alike can be part of the CRMA and help the refugees by volunteering, participating in their weekly cleanup operations in the back-country of the Keys. Learn more at conchrepublicmarinearmy.org.
For information on running events by the Key West Southernmost Runners Club, go to their Facebook page. The next event, The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea Mariner’s March 5K Run/Walk, is scheduled for Saturday, April 30. Participants can register at http://www.Runsignup.com.