The last remaining team with a perfect record was toppled and some late walk-off finishes highlighted week No. 4 of the Key West Little Conch Baseball League at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
Hurricane Hole fell on Tuesday to Iberia Bank, while Certified Appliance Repair won both games to stake a two-way tie in the 14-and-Under league.
Ramona’s Conch Creations knocked off former first-place Coca-Cola and ended the week at 6-2 and first in the 12-and-Under group.
Eden House took a pair of victories to put them in a three-way tie with Tavern N’ Town and Island Dogs in the U10 league.
And in the 8-and-Under, Key West Firefighters beat Key Plaza Creperie to take over first place with a 7-2 record, while Creperie fell to 6-3.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 8,
GULF ATLANTIC 7
Certified Appliance trailed 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Joel Rodriquez drilled a two-run double for what would be the game winner. Brandon Lopez and Noah Mercer each hit a run-scoring double and Caden Pichardo added a base hit.
On the mound, Teak Guyet started, allowed five runs on five hits and six walks with two Ks, Shane Lavalle allowed another run on two walks and Jackson Bernhard closed out the game over the final two frames with just one run.
Gulf Atlantic drilled nine base hits led by leadoff batter James Searcy with three singles. Mike Leon hammered a two-base hit and a base hit as Sam Holland, Diego Mendez, Lucas Audette and Jorge Torres all singled.
Holland went the distance on the hill, allowed four hits, six walks and he sat eight on Ks.
IBERIA BANK 17,
HURRICANE HOLE 6
Pedro Aguilar Field was relatively quiet with a 3-3 tie after three innings. But in the top of the fourth, Iberia banked 14 runs to knock Hurricane Hole from the undefeated ranks.
Kasey Kasper pitched the first four frames with seven strikeouts, made a run-stopping play at home on defense and he went yard and added a base hit for three RBI.
Jace Rossi plated five runs on two doubles and a single, J.D. Dowling drove in two runs on two hits, Isaac Martinez singled twice, Brailin Peralta cracked a two-run double and with a base hit were Gus Alfonso and Miguel Martinez.
Hurricane Hole still has a 6-1 record to hold down first place.
Jose Perdigon homered and singled for two RBI, Vinny Moline doubled and singled, Patrick Curry hammered a pair of base hits as Tristan Weech and Alex Rocha added a single.
HURRICANE HOLE 20,
GULF ATLANTIC 10
The night following their first loss, Hurricane Hole was fired up and ready to get back in the win column. Jack Mattheessen doubled twice and singled for six RBI, Jose Perdigon sent three home via two doubles and he walked three times to score five times. Dylan Bembark homered to drive in three runs, Tristian Weech hit a solo shot, Vinny Moline singled home two and Emerson Madrid had a pinch-hit single.
Perdigon struck out 11 over the first four frames, allowed six runs on three hits and walked eight.
Gulf Atlantic’s Damien Mendez doubled and singled for two RBI, Diego Mendez nailed a two-run single as James Searcy and pinch-hitter Uziel Morales singled.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 16,
IBERIA BANK 2
On Tuesday, Iberia Bank knocked off the first place team, 17-6, but should have saved a few of those runs for in their Thursday night loss.
Certified Appliance hooked up for 18 hits to include a solo shot by Shane Lavallee. Teak Guyet plated three runs via a triple, two-base hit and a base hit, Jackson Bernhard doubled two times for two RBI, Ty Hill stroked a trio of base hits, Caden Pichardo drove in three runs on two hits, Noah Mercer and Cole Jackson both had a pair of singles, Joel Rodriguez had a two-run single and Brandon Lopez and Jake Ferguson each singled.
On the hill, Bernhard allowed three runs on two hits and two walks with two Ks over three and Guyet was a hit shy of perfection over two with five strikeouts.
The bankers, J.D. Dowling singled twice and Brailin Peralta and Isaac Martinez both singled.
12-AND-UNDER
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 6,
COCA-COLA 1
Ramona’s strengthened their lead on the league with a 6-2 record behind the no-hit pitching of Roman Garcia, who was a walk shy of a perfect game and he struck out 12. The defense committed two errors to help Coke with its lone run.
Ramona’s only got two hits, a run-scoring double from Garcia and a two-bagger by Jack Chapman.
On the mound for Coca-Cola, Christian Koppal struck out 11 over four and a third innings, gave up three runs on a hit and two walks. In relief, Shay Boa also yielded a trio of runs via a hit and walk with three Ks.
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 6,
PAPA TONY’S 5
Papa Tony’s tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the fifth, but Conch-Crete Pumping scored a run in the fifth and held off a Papa Tony’s rally to salvage the victory.
Jason Stubblefield doubled and singled for two RBI and he scored two runs and Xavier Perez and Beau Bender both singled.
On the mound, the trio of Nick Boa, Perez and Stubblefield combined to strike out seven.
Papa Tony’s Auggy Davila put the orb out of Peter Dopp Field, Baylin Rodger and Curren Nicolay singled two times each, Matthew Hetu drilled a two-bagger and Kade Maltz singled.
Over the final two frames, Maltz allowed a run, on a hit and he struck out five to take the loss.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 11,
PAPA TONY’S 1
After the first inning on the mound in which Ramona’s pitcher Nelson Ong allowed the lone run on a hit and three walks, he settled down to strike out six and Jack Chapman pitched a perfect final frame with two Ks to shut down Papa Tony’s.
Chapman led the team on offense with a double and base hit for three RBI. Cruz Holmes, Calvin Mercer and pinch hitter Elias Hernandez each singled home a run and Josh Johnson added a base hit.
For Papa Tony’s, Kade Maltz doubled and scored to break up Ong’s no-hit, shutout bid.
COCA-COLA 7,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 6
Down 7-2 going into their final at bat, Conch-Crete Pumping scored four runs in the failed comeback on an error, a double by Beau Bender, and a single by Nick Besson.
Leading the way for Coke, Christian Koppal doubled and singled two times, Chace Gaertner nailed a run-scoring two-base hit, Christian Druckemiller cleared the bags via a single and Devin Stehly added a base rip.
Shay Boa held the opponents to a run on two hits over the first four frames and sat five on strikeouts.
Xavier Perez singled twice to lead Conch-Crete Pumping. Nick Besson singled home a pair of runs, Carson Crockett hand an RBI single and with a base hit was Jake Rodriguez.
10-AND-UNDER
ISLAND DOGS 11,
TAVERN N TOWN 3
Island Dogs’ Leo Thibault homered and singled for two RBI, Sam Boa doubled and singled twice as Tyrone Cervantes and Kaden Savedra each cracked a two-base hit and base hit.
Cervantes allowed five hits, one for a home run, over four frames and fanned 10. In relief, Boa yielded two runs on two hits, two walks and issued five Ks.
Tavern N’ Town leadoff batter Nicholas Talpaz went 3-for-3, Calvin Lee went yard singled for three RBI and with a base hit was Daryn Demeza and Hudson Balbuena.
Over three on the hill, Bryce Barth struck out seven and Lee fanned five over two innings in relief.
EDEN HOUSE 5,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 4
Tied 4-4 in the bottom of seven, Mason Waldner hit a walk-off single to win it for Eden House in dramatic fashion.
In the bottom of the second, Kaine Dickerson hit a solo home run to unknot a 2-2 tie. In addition to his dinger, Dickerson doubled home a run as Waldner and Abel Smith both singled.
Starting pitcher Kellen Lockwood and middle reliever Dickerson struck out six each and Nico Prokurat sat four on Ks over the final one and two-thirds innings.
Reel Easy Charters’ Tyler Diaz singled home a run and with a base hit were William Wickers, James Carey, Hunter Hill, Alex Cordero and Sebastian Valant.
On the hill, Wickers struck out nine in middle relief.
EDEN HOUSE 11,
ISLAND DOGS 1
In the second win of the week, Eden House cranked out 11 hits and Nico Prokurat went the distance, allowed the run on two hits and a walk and sat five on strikeouts.
The victory moved Eden House to 5-3 and a three-way tie with Island Dogs and Tavern N’ Town.
For Eden House, Mason Waldner plated four runs via a three-base hit and double, Prokurat drove in two runs on two hits, Kellen Lockwood singled twice, Kaine Dickerson singled home a run and Abel Smith added a base hit.
Island Dogs’ Tyrone Cervantes and Sam Boa each singled.
Over the first three innings on the hill, Boa struck out seven.
TAVERN N’ TOWN 3,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 2
The game was tied at 2-2 going into the bottom of the sixth frame when Calvin Lee clobbered a walk-off single to push Tavern N’ Town to 6-3 and closed out the week in first place.
Reel Easy Charters hooked up two runs in the top of the second but Tavern N’ Town knotted the game in the fourth.
Hudson Balbuena doubled and singled and Nicholas Talpaz added a base hit to pace Tavern N’ Town.
On the hill, Talpaz went the distance, struck out nine, allowed nine hits and walked three. Defensively, Tavern N’ Town did not allow an error.
Reel Easy Charter’s Jayce Fernandez doubled and singled, Sebastian Valant drove in two runs on two hits, James Carey singled twice and William Wickers, Hunter Hill and Tyler Diaz each gaffed a base hit.
Hill started on the mound, gave up two hits and two walks and fanned four but did not allow a run. Reliever James Barber yielded the runs on two hits and an error with five Ks.
8-AND-UNDER
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 6,
MOOSE 2
The Firefighters’ Kristofer Barroso thumped a three-bagger, Evan Gunnells singled home a pair of runs and Jimmy McCain, Jax Mendez, Marcel Major and Ian Harper each singled.
Starting pitcher Justin Osborne did not give up a run, hit, or walk and fanned two. In two innings of mid relief, Jaden Lopez struck out four and was near-perfect, no runs, no walks but gave up a hit.
For Moose, Tirsolino Paulino doubled, Jacob Rodriguez singled home a run and Khai Mellies, Armands Berzins and Justin Druckemiller each had a base hit.
Over the final two innings, Berzins struck out five.
KEY PLAZE CREPERIE 6,
TOPPINO’S 2
Key Plaza Creperie leadoff batter Roman Lepowski doubled home a pair of runs, Easton Fryar hit a run-scoring two-bagger, Karmelo Santana cracked a two-run single and Aden St. Roman added a base hit.
Lepowski hurled the first frame, allowed no runs, no hits and walked two with three strikeouts. In two innings of relief pitching, Beau Brenner fanned eight, allowed two runs on a hit and three walks.
For Toppino’s, Landon Caraballo drilled a run-scoring single. Caraballo pitched the first frame, gave up two walks and struck out three with no runs or hits allowed. In relief, Anthony Cabrera struck out six.
MOOSE 6,
TOPPINO’S 0
The pitching committee of Jacob Rodriguez, Armands Berzins and Gavin Teal pitched a one-hit shutout as Teal struck out five and Rodriguez had a pair of Ks.
On offense, Khai Mellies, Tirsolino Paulino, Jacob Rodriguez, Justin Druckemiller and pinch-hitter Landon White each singled.
For Toppino’s, Cameron Jones tripled to break up the no-hitter. On the hill for Toppino’s, Landon Caraballo was a walk away from a perfect inning with three strikeouts. Anthony Cabrera struck out six over the last two innings.
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 10,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 2
Five in the first and five more in the second was all the firefighters needed for the W and a 7-2 record.
Kristofer Barroso and Jaiden Lopez each had a run-scoring triple, Jimmy McCain hit an RBI double, Jax Mendez nailed a two-run single and Nicholas Cantatore added a base hit.
On the mound, Justin Osborne allowed a run on three walks and he sat three on Ks and in relief Jaiden Lopez fanned eight, gave up one run via a three hits and a walk.
Creperie’s Christian Barrows tripled, Karmelo Santana doubled home a runner and with a base hit was Arias Lopez.
Roman Lepowski hurled the first frame with three Ks and Beau Brenner canned four via strikeouts in relief.