There has simply been no stopping for Monroe County stand-up paddlers Christian Harnish and Andrew Diaz.
After competing on the national level as part of Team Florida SUP during the Special Olympic 2022 USA Games, the two have continued to work on improving their times, along with six other Monroe County teammates, in preparation for the new season, which officially kicked off on Wednesday, June 29, with the county time trials at Higgs Beach.
The hard work paid dividends as all eight of the county athletes — Diaz and Micheal Neri in the 4,800-meter Level 1 race, Harnish and Jenifer Averette in the 3,200-meter Level 2 race, Kai Simsic-Swanson going 1,600 meters at Level 3, Vincent Janecka completing 800 meters at Level 4, while Amanda Kirkman and Stash Jackowskie in the 100 yard race — turned in a time that qualified them for the Area Games.
Until the Area Games, which will be held on July 10 at Tiger Tail Lake in Broward County against athletes from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, Harnish, Diaz and the rest of the Monroe County SUP team will continue to practice on Wednesdays at Higgs Beach with hopes of advancing to the State Games at Nathan Benderson Park on Aug. 19-20.
In June, Harish earned a silver medal in the 3,200-meter Level 2 race during the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games held at Lucky’s Lake in Orlando. He was one of two representatives on the Team Florida SUP delegation from Monroe County; the other was Diaz, who was set to race in the most competitive 4,800-meter Level 1 event, but woke up with a 101-degree temperature, which left him scratched from racing.