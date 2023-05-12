It was either feast or famine during the second week of play in the Key West Men’s Softball League, as a trio of teams — Rodriguez Cigars, Total Service Painting and Paradise Painting — all won a pair of contests sweeping the doubleheader action every night from the host teams — 5 Brothers, Fire Fighters and Boo-Ya Fishing — during play at DeWitt Roberts Field.
Total Service Painting 18,
5 Brothers 16
Scoring in every inning, Total Service Painting had Manolito Roldan homer and single twice, Juvi Valido single, had a triple and homer inside the park, Jose Rodriguez doubled three times, Alexey Vergas had a double and singled twice, Eddie Torna doubled and singled, Damian Alvares singled twice, and Manuel Roldan had a double.
Jordan Figueroa was 4-for-4 for 5 Brothers, as Oni Ferrerio Jr. blasted two home runs, Tony Guieb doubled and tripled, Armando Rojas doubled and homered, as did Saint Perrie Anilus, with one inside-the park, Lito Solorrus double and singled and with two singles were Joey Figueroa and Michael Olivera.
Rodriguez Cigars 35,
5 Brothers 20
5 Brothers scored 13 runs in the first but then just seven the rest of the way, which allowed Rodriguez Cigars to mount the comeback led by Andrew Rodriguez and Troy Curry who both doubled twice, tripled and homered while hitting for the cycle in a 6-for-6 performance, Danny Difabio was also perfect in six trips to the plate with a double, Garrett Frey stroked a trio of triples and home run, while also with four hits were Devin Butler and Paul Sanchez with a double, Mikey Abreu and Colton Storr had a singled, doubled and home run, each, Joal Rivero singled three times and Joe Francis had a two-base hit and two base hits.
Going 4-for-4 apiece for 5 Brothers were Armando Rojas, Michael Olivera and Sam Caalaham, with two home runs, Lito Socorrus doubled once and singled twice, Saint Perrie singled twice and Tony Guieb singled and added an inside-the-park home run and Joey Figueroa singled.
Paradise Construction 24,
Fire Fighters 20
Scoring 19 runs in the first three innings, Fire Fighters — with Brian Rose homering as part of his 4-for-4 showing, Kyle Malone doubling and homering twice, Colton Butler coming across two singles, Angelo Guieb with an inside-the-park home run and single, Benny Lowe with two singles, Stick Morales and JP Malott with a double and single, and Chad Rodriguez and Arramis Bellow both singling — seemed to be in control.
But Paradise Construction — getting two home runs from Rakio Alfonso as he went 5-for-5, another home run and three hits apiece from Ronnie Presley and Danthony Rodriguez, triple and single from Pabel Noreguea, double and single from Yasbier Siboirt, two hits by Travis Arnold, and one each by Lito Lopez, Marty Gregurich, Roberto Obundo and Jorge Martinez — kept the game within striking distance and then scored nine of the last 10 runs for claim the W.
Rodriguez Cigars 22,
Fire Fighters 16
Touching home 11 times in the four inning made the difference in the victory for Rodriguez Cigars lit up at the plate by Paul Sanchez with four hits, Mikey Abreu with two home runs and a double, Devin Butler with two doubles and a home run, Bobby Lowe homered and singled twice, Andrew Rodriguez triple and singled twice, Garrett Frey doubled and singled, Joal Rivero homered and singled while with two hits each were Joe Francis and JJ Fallon.
Blazing three hits each for Fire Fighters were Benny Lowe, with a double and home run, Frankie Arencibia and Arramis Bellow, with a double, Angelo Guieb and Devin Butler homered and singled, Kyle Malone parked two home runs, Stick Morales doubled and singled, JP Malott had two hits, Frank Abreu doubled and Chad Rodriguez singled.
Total Service Panting 21,
Boo Ya Fishing 14
Scoring in every inning, Total Service Painting opened a double-digit lead by the fourth and held on for the win, as Juvi Valido and Jose Rodriguez both doubled and homered twice, Manolito Roldan and Manuel Roldan each added three hits, Alexey Vergas and Dmian Alvares, with a double, had two and with one were Harry Milliken and Eddie Torna.
Casey Taylor was 3-for-3 for Boo Ya Fishing, Miguel Gonzalez and Juan Soza homered and singled, and with two hits Jason Yarbrough.
Paradise Construction 16,
Boo-Ya Fishing 11
By the time the third inning came around, Paradise Construction went in front for good, powered by three hits from Ronnie Presley, Rakio Alfonso, Lito Lopez and DAnthony Rodriguez, as all had a home run and single, while ChiChi Rodriguez, Ariel Herrera and Radier Gonzalez doubled and singled, Marty Gregurich doubled, Roberto Obundo singled and Travis Arnold tripled.
For Boo-Ya Fishing, Miguel Gonzalez was 4-for-4 Casey Taylor had a triple as part of his three hits, Chris Hilliard and Nelson Fonseca doubled and singled, Juan Soza singled twice and with a hit was Jason Yarbrough.