Despite a little headwind and the ongoing virus, conditions were ideal on Sunday, Jan. 16 for the 24th annual Key West Half Marathon & 5K.
New York resident Craig Nelson led the 1,698 half-marathon finishers from start to finish with a near-record time of 1:11:24 over the 13.1-mile out-and-back course as Austin Del Rosso of Fort Worth was right behind at 1:12:18.
The record of 1:09 set in 1999 still stands, according to race officials.
In the 5K race, Big Pine Key resident Keara McGraw paced the 957 runners and walkers over the 3.1-mile run with a time of 20:23 as Shelby Siltman of Key West finished a close second place in a time of 20:26.
Leading up to the start, there was concern about a strong weather front that moved in around midday, bringing even higher winds and rain, but it did not dampen the spirits of the nearly 3,000 runners and walkers who picked up bibs for the two runs.
Co-event organizer Barb Wright was extremely happy to get the races to the start line after she was forced to do a near-virtual event in 2021 due to the bug. In 2016, she has to delay the start for two hours due to a fast-moving weather front that pelted Key West with heavy rains and lightning.
“Both races started and the weather is not supposed to hit here until around 11 a.m. so it’s perfect right now,” said Wright on Sunday. “The runners are excited, they got to run. We have runners from 49 states and 11 countries, believe it or not, even during this pandemic.”
Much to the delight of McGraw, she out-paced Siltman in the 5K race.
“I just moved here a month ago,” said McGraw. “There was a lot of wind out there and waves around the pier. I could hear her (Siltman’s) footsteps right behind me the entire way. It was nice to get out and get it done before everyone else drinks the beer.”
Siltman said she just could not catch McGraw but was extremely pleased with her finish.
“I could see her (McGraw’s) back muscles the whole way,” Siltman laughed as the duo congratulated each other. “I’m originally from Illinois, but I live here in Key West now. Although we finished together, neither of us knew where the finish line was.”
There were plenty of other local runners who fared well in the two races.
Trent Moon of Key West finished sixth overall in the half marathon with a time of 1:25:18.
The top two male 5K finishers were also from Key West. Daniel Roy, 13, was No. 3 overall in the 5K with a time of 21:19 and fourth place was Michael Labrada, 32, with a time of 21:36.
Horace O’Bryant Middle School teacher Eric Nelson, 48, said the conditions were brisk, which affected his time a bit.
“I thought I was going to go two hours or less, and then we turned around and headed into the wind,” said Nelson, who clocked a 2:16:59. “Besides the one they had to postpone in 2016, the conditions were very wet and that water was coming over the seawall on South Roosevelt and the (Edward B. Knight) pier was cold. We didn’t go out all the way out the pier on White Street. There were big waves that met us at the corner.”
No stranger to this half marathon, para-athlete Peter Hawkins of Malvern, New York, clocked a 1:13, followed by William Lehr, also of New York, with a time of 1:33.
Anna Gunderson from Menomonie, Wsconsin, was the top female half marathon runner with a time of 1:16:15, followed by Rosanna Mullen of Summerland Key with a time of 1:33:38.
Male master’s winner Robert Gealey, 52, clocked a 1:28:03, as Alex Iliff, of New Jersey, was second in a time of 1:29:11.
The No, 1 female master’s runner was Michelle Richards of Lake City, Florida, with a time of 1:38:06, as Karen Selby of Orlando was second in a time of 1:39:14.
In the Walker’s Division, Logan Damle of Miami Beach, scorched the 13.1-miles with an average time of 8:59 per minute to clock a 1:57:45, and second was Bobby Rich of Chesterfield, Virginia, in a time of 2:11:06.
Emily LaProto from Richmond, Virginia, was the No. 1 female walker with a time of 2:10:59, while Highland Park, Illinois resident Kristie Weber clocked 2:16:16.
On Friday before the race, Wright said she would take a month or so off after Sunday, then begin planning for the 25th annual event slated for Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
For complete event results, visit https://www.keywesthalfmarathon.com/event-details/results/.