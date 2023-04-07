The playoff standings are locked for the Key West Men’s Softball League, with Rodriguez Cigars taking the top seed with a 17-2 mark on the season, two and a half games better than 5 Brothers (14-4 overall), as there is also a two-game difference between third-place Total Services Painting (11-9 overall) and Boo-Ya Fishing (9-11), with Paradise Construction coming in at 5-14 and Fire Fighters at 2-18.

On Saturday, April 8, a champion will be crowned with the double-elimination tournament set to take place at DeWitt Roberts Field

