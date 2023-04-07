The playoff standings are locked for the Key West Men’s Softball League, with Rodriguez Cigars taking the top seed with a 17-2 mark on the season, two and a half games better than 5 Brothers (14-4 overall), as there is also a two-game difference between third-place Total Services Painting (11-9 overall) and Boo-Ya Fishing (9-11), with Paradise Construction coming in at 5-14 and Fire Fighters at 2-18.
On Saturday, April 8, a champion will be crowned with the double-elimination tournament set to take place at DeWitt Roberts Field
Boo-Ya Fishing 26,
Paradise Construction 11
It was a close contest until Boo-Ya Fishing put up 14 runs in the fourth en route to the 10-run mercy-rule finish after five complete.
Using the long ball for the win, Casey Taylor, Junior Guieb, with a double, and Miguel Gonzalez, with a double, all had three hits for Boo-Ya including a home run, Chris Hilliard and Jason Yarbrough also singled three times, Lane Hilliard twice and Nelson Fonseca once.
Getting on with a pair of two-base hits were Marty Gregurich, Padel Noguera and Alex Thomas but had a double and single, Anthony Rodriguez homered as part of his two hits, for Paradise, which also had Jorge Martinez, single twice, Ronnie Presley single once and Bobby Lopez double.
Total Service Painting 32,
5 Brothers 31
A 10-run lead after four complete by Total Service Painting was erased in the top of the seventh with 15 runs from 5 Brothers, only to have TSP score nine times in the final swings of the game for the walk-off victory.
Perfect at the plate for Total Service in five trips was Jose Rodriguez with two doubles and Manuel Roldan with a pair of triples, Jubi Valido connected on three home runs, two in the park, Yoan Fabr was a home run shy of the cycle, Alain Pedroso and Eddie Torna both had a pair of doubles and triple, Alexey Vergas and Lazaro Rivera both roped doubles and Monalito Roldan tripled.
In the comeback attempt, 5 Brothers’ Hugo Valdez and Armando Rojas tallied three doubles and two home runs, apiece, Rakio Caradad doubled, homered and singled twice, with three hits was Jordan Figueroa and Jose Ani, one a triple, Marlon Manresa also tripled and well as singled, and Joey Figueroa tripled.
5 Brothers 30,
Total Service Painting 15
In the rematch, 5 Brothers was not going to allow Total Service Painting to come back as they opened a 15-run mercy-rule lead by the end of the fifth.
Going 6-for-6 for 5 Brothers was Rakio Caiadad with three doubles and home run, Armando Rojas had two doubles and home run as part of his five hits, with four hits were Lito Socorrus, with a home run, Joey Figueroa, with a double and triple, and Jordan Figueroa, Hugo Valdez and Marlon Manresa, with a home run, both had three hits and adding two hits was Jose Ani, with a double.
For TSP, Alain Pedroso doubled and tripled during his three hits, Jubi Valido come up with a double and inside-the-park home run, Manolito Roldan a double and triple, Jose Rodriguez a double and home run, and Alexey Vergas while all adding hits were Lazaro Rivera, Manuel Roldan (double), Eddie Tornac and Yoan Fabre.
Rodriguez Cigars 18,
Fire Fighters 15
It was a battle between the top and bottom of the league, Fire Fighters were in striking distance most of the way, taking a lead in the fifth, but Rodriguez Cigars went back in front in its final at-bats for the win.
With three hits each for Rodriguez Cigars were Danny DiFabio, Mikey Abreu, with a double and home run, Devin Butler, Will Anderson and Radier Gonzalez, with two doubles, Joal Rivero and Rocky Ramirez both doubled and homered also with two hits was Kevin Chapman, who homered and Garett Frey, who tripled.
Getting a hit in all four plate appearances for Fire Fighters were Stevie Monsalvatage, with a double, Stick Morales and Colton Butler both had a two-base hit and two base hits, Angelo Guieb blasted two home runs, Kyle Malone a double and signle, Benny Lowe two singles and JP Molott a double.