With the Wounded Warrior Tournament played just the weekend prior, it was a slow week for the Key West Men’s Softball League as only three games were played; two of those were losses by the Stock Island Boys, who gave up the first win of the campaign to the Fire Fighters.
Second-place Roostica (7-2 overall) and third-place Rodriguez Cigars (6-2) both picked up a half-game on top-team 5 Brothers (9-1), who were idle this week, while the Outlaws (4-4), Stock Island Boys (2-9) and Fire Fighters (1-11) round out the table.
ROOSTICA 19,
STOCK ISLAND BOYS 16
With slow start to the action, a five-run third put the Stock Island Boys in front by a pair of runs, but they would be unable to maintain as Roostica scored in every at-bat that followed for the victory, despite S.I.B. attempting to rally for 11 runs in the final to frames.
Collecting 12 total bases on a pair of home runs and doubles, Mike Abreu baked four RBI in the winning effort for Roostica, while also with four hits, including a triple, was Anthony Henriquez, Andy Perez contributed two doubles and a triple, Lane Hilliard a home run and two singles, Miguel Gonzalez also parked a shot and singled, Howie Schnider doubled and singled, and with two base hits was Hugo Valdez Jr.
Keeping the Stock Island Boys in striking distance was Lazarito Rivera with a home run, two singles and four RBI, Alain Pedaoso and Osmany Espinosa each had two hits, adding one were Anthony Rodriguez and Alex Torres, while homering was Jose Garcia.
FIRE FIGHTERS 18,
STOCK ISLAND BOYS 16
Determined to get their first victory of the season, the Fire Fighters scored in every inning, taking the lead for good with a six-run bottom of the second, but never could get more then five runs in front as the Stock Island Boys scored in all but one frame.
With a game-high four hits was the Fire Fighters’ Stevie Monsalvatage, one good for a triple, Colton Butler pitched in with a pair of triple as well as a double, Korey Rodriguez had two doubles as well as a single, Robert Franco added two singles and a double, while Chad Rodriguez singled.
For the Stock Island Boys, Jose Garcia homered of the inside-the-park variety and singled, Alex Torres double and tripled, Alian Pedaoso roped two doubles and Anthony Rodriguez singled.
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 21,
FIRE FIGHTERS 20
Fire Fighters nearly had their second win of the season in as many games with the scored tied after four complete, but Rodriguez Cigars scored eight unanswered in its final two trips to the plate, leaving Fire Fighters with one final chance for a comeback, which would end up a run short.
All over the base paths in the win for Rodriguez Cigars was Andrew Rodriguez, who hit for the cycle with two home runs, one inside-the-park, a triple, double and single while going 5-for-5 with six RBI, Paul Sanchez also had a pair of home runs, both over the fence, as well as a triple, good for six RBI, Troy Curry contributed a two-base hit and two base hits, Dexter Butler and Joal Rivero both doubled and singled, Garret Fry doubled twice, Justin Butler and Nick Rodriguez had two singles apiece while Devin Butler homered.
Fire Fighters had as many hits as the victors, led by Colton Butler who hit for the cycle in four hits to bring in five runs. Korey Rodriguez added a two-base hit and three base hits, Stevie Monsalvatage blasted a long ball and singled twice, Chad Rodriguez tripled as part of his three hits, as with a double and home run was Robert Franco.