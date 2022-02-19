More than 30 teams in six age divisions took to the diamonds over the first week of Key West Little Conchs Baseball action at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
There is nary a day the fields are not filled with scheduled games or practices for the league, which runs until the first week of May.
The complex is immersed with the names of hometown baseball heroes the latest John Menendez Sr. — “The Dean of Dopp” — who was honored at the opening ceremony with the naming of the batting cages in his honor for his 30 years of mentoring local youth with the game of baseball.
Who knows, one of these aspiring youth baseball players might have their name added to the hallowed grounds of Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLINACE REPAIR 10,
COAST 7
Coast took off to a 6-0 first inning lead, but yielded eight in the top of three to Certified Appliance Repair. Ty Hill ripped two doubles, Christopher Barter drove in two runs on three hits, Josh Johnson and Nathan Radziejewski singled two times apiece, Steele Gomez doubled home a run and Noah Mercer added a base hit.
Gomez started on the hill, gave up seven runs on three hits and four walks with eight strikeouts as Mercer fanned six with just one walk over the final two.
For Coast, Jason Stubblefield doubled home a run, Gionni Fernandez hit a two-run single and Isaac Roman had an RBI single.
Starter Aydin Alexander fanned four and Xavier Perez struck out six in middle relief.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 5,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 4
Tied at 4 in the bottom of the seventh, FKE pushed the go-ahead run across home plate for the W. Tristan Weech and Christian Koppal each tripled to lead FKE at the plate, Cruz Holmes doubled home a run as Oliver Zanetti and Brody Catena each singled.
Koppal went five innings to start, struck out 12 with one run on two hits.
Jackson Bernhard powered Conch-Crete Pumping with a triple and two doubles for two RBI as Jace Rossi and Colin Christie each singled.
On the mound, Bernhard struck out 10, gave up five runs on four hits.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 13,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 7
Josh Johnson led his team’s 20-hit barrage with a triple, two doubles and a base hit for two RBI. Noah Mercer nailed a two-base hit and three base hits for two RBI, Ty Hill and Nelson Ong both had a pair of doubles and a base knock, Jake Baker doubled and singled, Christopher Barter plated two runs on two hits and Nathan Radziejewski singled two times for one RBI.
On the mound, Hill fanned eight, walked one over the first five frames.
Gus Alfonso led Conch-Crete Pumping at the plate with a triple and two singles for two RBI, Colin Christie and Jace Rossi each doubled and singled, Jackson Bernhard singled twice and with a base hit was Lucas Audette and Jake Ferguson.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 13,
COAST 8
FKE shocked Coast with eight runs in their final at bats. Tristian Weech tripled and doubled twice for three RBI, Cruz Holmes and Eric Fiallo each ripped a two-base hit and base hit, Christian Koppal hit a three-run homer, Isaac Martinez singled twice and with a base hit was Anthony Martinez and Oliver Zanetti.
Weech fanned eight over the first four frames and Beau Bender shut out Coast with five Ks in the last two frames.
Xavier Perez and Leandro Batista each tripled, Jason Stubblefield doubled home two runs and Damian Santana singled for Coast.
12-AND-UNDER
PAPA TONY’S 10,
JON’S HAM 9
Tied at 9 at the end of five, Papa Tony’s scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Niko Prokurat singled twice and with an RBI single was Kaden Savedra.
Nick Talpasz fanned four in the final four frames on the mound for Papa Tony’s.
Kaden Maltz doubled two times and singled, Calvin Mercer hit a two-run home run, Kaine Dickerson drove in two runs on two hits, Tyrone Cervantes doubled home a run and with base hits were Hudson Balbuena and Christian Druckemiller who also fanned five on the mound over the first two innings.
COCA-COLA 11,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 1
Jack Niles took the fizz out of First Horizon pitching with a pair of doubles and two singles for two RBI. Max Barroso drove in two runs on two hits, and Carter Wirth added a base hit.
Niles and Geo Twyman pitched a combined no-hitter, as Niles fanned four and Twyman sat three on Ks.
The bankers’ Jayce Fernandez produced a run via a walk. Cooper Miller struck out five Coke batters over the final two innings on the mound.
PAPA TONY’S 13,
SLOPPY JOE’S 0
Auggy Davila and Kaden Savedra teams up to one-hit Sloppy Joe’s as Davila struck out seven and walked just one and Savedra fanned four over the final three innings.
On offense, Davila thumped a three-base hit and a base hit, Roger Barralaga plated three runs via double and a single and Calvin Lee drove in two runs on two hits.
For Sloppy Joe’s, Mason Titensor broke up the no-hitter with a single. On the mound, Darreld Treminio fanned five, walked two over two and two-thirds innings of middle relief.
FIRST HORIZON 4,
JON’S HAM 2
Tied at 2 in extra innings, First Horizon scored two in the top of the seventh to bank the W.
Reef Guyet singled twice and with base hits for First Horizon was Matthew Oviedo, Trent Thomas, Chace Gaertner, James Carey and Cooper Miller.
Over the final three innings, Guyet shutout Jon’s with two hits, a walk and he fanned two to take the win.
Jon’s Kaine Dickerson went yard in the fourth, Tyrone Cervantes doubled as Kaden Maltz, Jakobe Williamson, Hudson Balbuena and Jackson Tonelli all singled.
Cervantes struck out nine, allowed two runs on four hits over the first four and Maltz struck out six in the final three frames.
SLOPPY JOE’S 15,
COCA-COLA 5
Tied at the top of the third, Sloppy Joe’s scored five in their next two at-bats. Baylin Rodger homered and singled for four RBI, Mason Titensor drove in three runs on two hits, Sawyer Hill singled twice for two RBI, Nick Besson hit a two-run single, Derreld Treminio singled home a run and Leo Thibault ripped a base hit.
Treminio struck out 11 over the distance with four hits and two walks issued for the win.
For Coca-Cola, Max Barroso doubled and singled for two RBI, Jack Chapman singled home two as Jack Niles added a base hit.
10-AND-UNDER
LINDA D SPORTSFISHING 18,
BODYZONE FITNESS 2
Cuyler Thrift doubled and singled two times and plated five runs to help Lina D reel in the victory. Alexander Wickers nailed a two-base hit for two RBI, Jimmy McCain hit a run-scoring double and Pierre Davis singled home a pair of runs. On the mound, Davis shut out BodyZone over the final two frames with seven strikeouts and no walks.
BodyZone’s Jacob Rodriguez singled twice for one RBI. Over the final three innings, Justin Druckemiller struck out six on the mound.
TOPPINO & SONS 17,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 3
Hunter Hill torched a dozen Creperie batters with a dozen strikeouts and just three hits and two walks for the win.
With the stick, Mason Waldner singled twice, Chay Blanco and Miguel Otero-Rivera each singled home two as Anthony Cabrera and Hill both had a base hit.
Landon Caraballo singled twice for one RBI and Roman Lepowski added a base hit for Key Plaza Creperie at the plate.
BODYZONE 5,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 4
The Hospitality Inn almost pulled off a comeback with four runs in the final at bats. Jacob Rodriguez and Wyatt Grizzle-Manning each singled twice to lead BodyZone at the plate. Alexander Cordero doubled, Tirsolino Paulino hit a two-run single, James Barber nailed a run-scoring base hit.
Rodriguez went the distance, struck out 15, allowed four walks and scattered five hits over six innings.
Kristopher Barroso singled twice, Ian Harper had an RBI single and with a base hit was Cole Johnson and Sawyer Donaldson.
In the final frame of relief, Abel Smith shut out BodyZone with no hits, no runs with three strikeouts.
LINDA D SPORTSFISHING 11,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 9
Linda D’s Jimmy McCain thumped a three-base hit and a base hit, Gavin Cobb and Cuyler Thrift each doubled and singled, Alexander Wickers tripled as Pierre Davis singled. Cobb struck out four over the first three and two-thirds innings on the mound.
For Key West Creperie, Roman Lepowski doubled home a run, Wiktor Kowalik cleared the bags on a single and with a base hit was Justin Major, Billy Norwood and Campbell Tabb.
Ryder Almeda struck out five over two and a third innings on the mound.
TOPPINO & SONS 15,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 1
Toppino’s Ryland Brown tripled and doubled to plate four runs, Jaxon Santelli nailed a two-base hit and base hit for two RBI, Mason Waldner thumped a three-base hit and singled, Jacob Diegue hit a run-scoring double, Miguel Otero-Rivera cracked a two-run single and with a base hit was Hunter Hill, Chay Blanco and Xavian Salcedo.
Over the final two frames, Waldner struck out five and did not allow a run.
Cole Johnson and Parker Johnson each singled for Key West Hospitality Inn.