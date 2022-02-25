After two weeks of action in the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League, Florida Keys Electric and Captain Hook’s remain unbeaten at 3-0 each in the A Division, while Ramona’s Conch Creations hangs close to the top with a 3-1 record. Fury holds a 1-3 record, followed by 2 Oceans Digital at 0-2 and Arnold’s Towing is 0-3.
Should Captain Hook’s and FKE remain unblemished over the next week, the two teams will play on Monday, March 7, at which time one will take a step back in the standings.
In the slow-moving B Division, Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling are 1-0-1, Key West Firefighters are 1-0-2, Niles Sales & Service is 1-1-0 and I’m Just Cuttin Barber Studio is at 0-2-1.
A DIVISION
CAPTAIN HOOK’S 11,
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 7
Tied at 3 after one, Captain Hook’s gaffed five in the second to create a gap on the scoreboard. Jaylin Greene and Maicee Gage (three RBI) singled two times apiece, Lilee Gage thumped a three-bagger for three RBI, Addison Means and Gianna Wardlow each singled home a runner and with a base hit was Jordan Greene and Shylo Sanchez.
Lilee Gage started in the circle and did not give up a hit over the first two frames with four Ks.
For 2 Oceans Digital, Lilian Mayer singled two times for an RBI and Zoe Barras and Emma White each hammered an RBI single.
Pitching duo Mayer and Evaline Zanetti put the ball over the plate, giving up 11 hits and walked just six.
FURY 9,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 4
Arnold’s took a first inning advantage, but Fury sailed to victory behind the pitching of Anastasha Boose with nine strikeouts and three walks as Althea Olsen fanned two in the final frame.
Boose singled home a run as Kaleaya Cervantes added a base hit.
For Arnold’s, Cat Van Staden singled two times, Rhyanna Rispoli thumped a three-base hit, Allison Smith doubled home two runs, Shania Butler doubled and Dakota Lettie singled.
Lucy Katz struck out four over four innings in the circle.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 8,
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 5
Ramona’s stitched a four-run first and never relinquished the lead. Maicey Malgrat tripled and singled for three RBI, Audrey Smith doubled and had a base hit, Valery Mora thumped a three-bagger and with a base hit was Charlie Lopez and Kai Malagon.
Ryleigh Harnish struck out a dozen Ramana’s batters with just one walk over five frames.
2 Oceans out-hit Ramona’s but could not translate to runs. Lilian Mayer tripled and singled to plate three runs, Zoe Barras drove in two runs on two hits, Emma White tripled, Charley Bracher doubled and with a base hit was Evaline Zanetti, Mary Ellen Searcy, Ava Artigue, Eva Norwood and Tiara Sanford.
Mayer struck out five over four frames in the circle.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 12,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 0
Brianna Brenner and Kaleaya Dickerson teamed up to throw a three-hit shutout as Brenner fanned five and neither allowed a base on balls.
Vivien Lepowski singled two times to lead FKE at the plate. Aailah McLeod tripled home two RBI, Aliyah Arencibia hammered a two-bagger to plate three, and with base hits were Dickerson and Arianna Anderson.
For Arnold’s Towing, Rhyanna Rispoli, Allison Smith and Dakota Lettie all singled.
B DIVISION
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 15,
SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 15
A total of 40 walks provided the offense for the pitching-deficient squads. The fire crew did not have a hit, but for SSS&S Anna Freytag had a two-run single.
In the circle, Jaelyn Estevez had three strikeouts for Firefighters, as Sierra Sterling fanned two for SSS&S.
I’M JUST CUTTING BARBER STUDIO 10,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 10
Ruby Perdromo Perez hit a grand slam home run for I’m Just Cuttin Barber Studio, the only hit in the three-inning game.
In the circle, Liana Brown did not give up a hit with one strikeout.
For Firefighters, Jaelyn Estevez walked just seven with one K.