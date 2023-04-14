In the 14-and-Under bracket of Key West Little Conch Baseball at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex, Florida Keys Electric (10-1) holds a slight lead over Sloppy Joe’s (9-2), while Conch-Rete Pumping (4-8) hangs in there at third and Papa Tony’s (0-12) has not found the luck yet for a win.
Danger Charters (11-1) is well ahead of the competition in the 12-and-Under bracket with Island Dogs (6-7) on top of Toppino’s (5-7), while First Horizon Bank (4-8) and Hector Guzman Dental (4-7) hold the bottom two spots.
The competition in the 10-and-Under age division has been tough thus far this season with Barrows Law (8-4) just ahead of Hy-Tech (7-5), followed by Key Plaza Creperie (7-6) and Key West Hospitality Inn (5-7), while the record of Sunset Watersports (3-8) is not indicative of their level play in each game.
14-AND-UNDER
SLOPPY JOE’S 11,
PAPA TONY’S 5
Sloppy Joe’s leadoff batter Chace Gaertner went yard and tripled to plate four runs, Kristian Kearins thumped a three-bagger and doubled, Nelson Ong doubled and singled, Christian Druckemiller doubled home a pair of runs, Elias Hernandez nailed a run-scoring double and Josh Johnson added a base hit.
Starting pitcher Baylin Rodger struck out nine over four frames.
Papa Tony’s Beau Bender doubled two times for two RBI, Auggy Davila cracked a two-base hit and base hit, Matthew Oviedo doubled and Jack Niles singled.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 14,
PAPA TONY’S 4
FKE’s Xavier Perez (four RBI) and Shay Boa (two RBI) both doubled and singled, Kristian Masters singled twice, Kade Maltz and Erick Fiallo each smacked a run-scoring double as James Koester and Roger Barralaga both singled.
Over the final 3 2/3 innings in relief, Boa shut out Papa Tony’s with four Ks. Beau Bender doubled home two runs and Alfredo Flores singled twice.
SLOPPY JOE’S 19,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 9
Josh Johnson went 3-for-3 highlighted by a home run and double with three RBI, Nelson Ong doubled and singled twice to plate three runners, Baylin Rodger drove in five runs via a two-base hit and base hit, Christian Druckemiller doubled and singled to send three home, Trent Thomas had a pair of base hits as Chace Gaertner doubled and Elias Hernandez singled.
Rodger fanned eight over three innings on the hill.
Nathan Radziejewski and Darreld Treminio each doubled and singled, Nick Besson, Jake Rodriguez and Carter Wirth each stroked a two-bagger.
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 10,
PAPA TONY’S 6
The pumpers’ Darreld Treminio thumped a three-base hit and two base hits for two RBI, Jayvion King and Carter Wirth both doubled and singled, Jake Rodriguez singled twice and with a base hit was Jason Stubblefield, Nick Besson and Nathan Radziejewski.
Over five on the mound, Treminio fanned eight.
Papa Tony’s Beau Bender ripped a triple and doubled twice for three RBI, Jack Niles crushed a two-run home run, Reef Guyet tripled, Auggy Davila nailed a two-base hit as Carson Crockett singled.
Davila held the opponents to a run and fanned five over the final two frames in relief.
12-AND-UNDER
TOPPINO’S 10,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 4
Toppino’s Calvin Lee went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI, Sam Boa hammered a pair of doubles and a base hit, Mason Waldner doubled home two runs and Abel Smith singled.
Boa allowed a run and fanned six in three innings of relief.
First Horizon’s Kaden Savedra went yard, doubled and singled for two RBI, James Carey rippled a two-base hit and base hit and Brice Barth singled.
Over four on the mound, Carey struck out eight.
ISLAND DOGS 13,
HECTOR GUZMAN DENTAL 2
Island Dogs’ Reef Rella doubled and singled, Joshua Johnson hit a two-run double, Jayce Fernandez doubled and with a base hit was Leo Thibault, Ryland Brown and Carlton Howard.
Rella was dominant on the mound with seven strikeouts over four.
Kaine Dickerson hit a solo home run and Cooper Miller singled for Doc Guzman’s crew.
ISLAND DOGS 9,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 8
Tied at 8, an error by the First Horizon defense pushed the winning run ahead in the top of the sixth.
Island Dogs had four home runs as Leo Thibault had two with three RBI, Jayce Fernandez homered and tripled, and Reef Rella cleared Peter Dopp and singled to plate two. Ryland Brown drove in two runs on two hits as Jackson T and Chay Blanco both singled.
Fernandez took over to throttle the bankers with eight strikeouts.
First Horizon’s Johnny Carbaugh singled twice, and James Carey had a run-scoring base hit.
HECTOR GUZMAN DENTAL 12,
TOPPINO’S 6
Kaine Dickerson went 4-for-4 with a home run and six RBI to pace Guzman at the plate. Denver Lettie singled three times, Tyrone Cervantes had a pair of base hits, Cayden Gonzalez singled home two runs as Cooper Miller and Daniel Morales both had a base knock.
On the mound, Gonzalez and Cervantes gave up just two hits and combined to strike out nine.
For Toppino’s, Kellen Lockwood singled home a runner and Abel Smith also had a base hit.
Over three on the mound, Mason Waldner struck out six.
DANGER CHARTERS 12,
ISLAND DOGS 7
Niko Prokurat smashed a two-run home run and singled twice for four RBI, Hunter Hill cleared the bags with a base hit as Ryder Almeda singled home a run.
Prokurat struck out nine and Nicholas Talpasz sat four on Ks.
Island Dogs’ Jackson Tonelli doubled twice and singled to plate four runners, Reef Rella doubled and singled for two RBI, Leo Thibault slapped a trio of base hit and Jayce Fernandez singled.
10-AND-UNDER
HY-TECH 6,
BARROWS LAW 4
Kristopher Barroso singled three times, Jimmy McCain doubled, Jax Mendez singled twice from the leadoff spot and with a base hit was Colin Jordan (two RBI), Henry Kroes, Dylan Kroes and Kane Kocis.
McCain went the distance with four two hits, four walks and struck out nine.
Barrows’ Jacob Rodriguez doubled home two runs and Christian Barrows singled. Over two on the mound, Rodriguez did not allow a run with four strikeouts before being pulled.
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 8,
SUNSET WATERSPORTS 7
Tied at 7 to set the stage for Marcel Major with a walk-off double. Justin Osborne plated three runs on two hits, Major added a single as Campbell Tabb, Emanuel Jarquin and Jaecob Diegue all singled.
Osborne fanned five over four innings and reliever Justin Druckemiller was perfect with three Ks in the final frame.
Sunset’s Miles Murphy doubled and singled twice for two RBI, Beau Brenner and Armani Jackson each had a pair of base knock as Bradley Buigas, Barrett Nelson and Easton Fryar each singled.
Murphy struck out five over the first two innings.
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 12,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 7
The innkeepers Marcel Major doubled and singled for three RBI, Campbell Tabb nailed a pair of base hits, Ryan Martinez and Jackson Groll both singled home two runs, Jaecob Diegue doubled and Tyler Occhiato singled home a run.
Landon Caraballo doubled and singled twice to lead Key Plaza Creperie. Armands Berzins, Roman Lepowski, Sawyer Donaldson, Bryan Gomez, Lincoln Perez and Khai Mellies all singled.
Ryder Smith fanned six over the final three innings of relief.
BARROWS LAW 5,
SUNSET WATERSPORTS 0
It was a pitching duel with five hits between the two teams. Barrows Jaiden Lopez slugged a pair of base hits and Christian Barrows singled. On the mound, Jacob Rodriguez was perfect the first two frames with four strikeouts over two.
Gavin Teal gave up a hit and fanned three, and Lopez mopped up with four Ks.
Sunset’s Bradley Buigas and Armani Jackson both singled.
Miles Murphy struck out three with one hit and a run as Buigas struck out five.
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 7,
HY-TECH 6
Tied at 6, Nico Griffiths drew a bases-loaded walk for the winning run. Roman Lepowski nailed a two-base hit and two base hits to plate two, Landon Caraballo tripled and singled as Griffiths and Sawyer Donaldson each had a base hit.
Hy-Tech’s Colin Jordan plated a pair on two hits as Jimmy McCain, Henry Kroes, Michael Leser and Dylan Kroes each added a base hit.
McCain struck out nine over four innings.