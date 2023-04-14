In the 14-and-Under bracket of Key West Little Conch Baseball at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex, Florida Keys Electric (10-1) holds a slight lead over Sloppy Joe’s (9-2), while Conch-Rete Pumping (4-8) hangs in there at third and Papa Tony’s (0-12) has not found the luck yet for a win.

Danger Charters (11-1) is well ahead of the competition in the 12-and-Under bracket with Island Dogs (6-7) on top of Toppino’s (5-7), while First Horizon Bank (4-8) and Hector Guzman Dental (4-7) hold the bottom two spots.

