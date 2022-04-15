Still a lot of games left in the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League, but unless Florida Keys Electric runs out of juice it looks like they will be the regular-season champs as they now boast a 12-2 record. Captain Hook’s holds at second at 8-5 with little chance of catching after a loss to Arnold’s Towing the past week of A Division action.
It’s still anyone’s guess in the B Division. Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling moved into first place with a 7-2-3 mark behind the dominant pitching of Sierra Sterling. Niles Sales & Service did not play a game since last week, but still hold a 7-3-1 record.
A DIVISION
FURY 17,
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 4
Fury sailed their way to 10 runs in the first with six more in the third. Rylee Petty doubled and singled two times for two RBI, Callie Griffiths smashed a two-run double, Alyssia McCain singled home two runs and with a base hit were Althea Olsen, Kaleya Cervantes and Callie McCain.
Over the first four, Althea Olsen allowed two runs, fanned five and sister Janis Olsen finished off with two Ks.
2 Oceans’ Mary Ellen Searcy singled two times, Zoe Barras singled home two as Evaline Zanetti, Tiara Sanford and Maya Miller each had a base hit.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 9,
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 2
Aaliyah McLeod crushed a two-run triple and singled, Aliyah Arencibia doubled and singled, Emilee Rodriguez singled two times, Kaleaya Dickerson doubled, Brianna Brenner singled home a pair and with a base hit was Arianna Anderson.
Over four frames, Brenner allowed just a run on three hits, no walks and she fanned seven. Dickerson struck out four in relief.
Ramona’s Carley Hernandorena and Maicey Malgrat singled two times each, Kaylee William singled home a run as Audrey Smith and Jalynn Barreto both singled.
Starting pitcher Ryleigh Harnish struck out six in five frames but gave up five runs on five hits.
ARNOLD’S TOWING 13,
CAPTAIN HOOK’S 12
Arnold’s held on to a slight edge for their third win of the season. Rhyanna Rispoli drove in two runs on three hits, Lucy Katz doubled and singled for two RBI, Cat Van Staden and Dakota Lettie each singled two times as Zaria Watson smacked a run-scoring double.
Over four-plus frames in the circle, Katz struck out four.
Captain Hook’s Lilee Gage hit a four-bagger to plate three runs, Maicee Gage and Shylo Sanchez each had run-scoring singles and Jaylin Greene added a base hit.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 19,
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 3
FKE racked up a dozen runs in the first and grabbed five more in the fifth. Chloe Kongos drove in three runs on three hits, Vivienne Lepowski thumped a three-base hit and base hit for two RBI, Aaliyah McLeod and Emilee Rodriguez both doubled and singled for two RBI each, Aliyah Arencibia (3 RBI) and Brianna Brenner (2 RBI) singled two times apiece, Arianna Anderson singled home three and Aubrey Noya slugged a two-run single.
Brenner struck out eight, allowed a run on a hit and three walks as Kaleaya Dickerson allowed two runs, struck out two in relief.
Tiara Sanford singled twice to lead 2 Oceans Digital, Eva Norwood doubled, Evaline Zanetti singled home a run and with a base hit was Mary Ellen Searcy and Charley Bracher.
In one inning of relief, Zanetti allowed a run on two walks and did not give up a hit.
FURY 12,
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 2
Fury notched five in the second, and it was smooth sailing into the last inning. Gianna Feline doubled and singled, Janis Olsen drove in two runs on two hits, Callie Griffiths and Alyssia McCain each slapped a pair of base hits, Kaleya Cervantes singled home two runners and with a base hit was Callie McCain.
Althea Olsen struck out seven over five and Janis Olsen sat a pair on Ks in the final frame of relief.
Ramona’s Maicey Malgrat doubled and singled, and with a base it was Carley Hernandorena and Kaylee Williams.
In the circle, Ryleigh Harnish struck out eight and Hernandorena had three strikeouts.
B DIVISION
SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 13,
IMJUSCUTTIN BARBER STUDIO 6
Neither team got a hit, as the winners relied on 18 walks and the strong pitching of Sierra Sterling, who allowed a run via a pair of walks and struck out three, and reliever Ava Wirth, who yielded just five base on balls.
SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 14,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 5
Once again, pitcher Sierra Sterling was dominant this time near-perfection over two with just one walk and she doused six smoke eaters with Ks. Sterling helped her cause going 2-for-2 with two RBI, Harper Francis, Kaidence Kosk, Kinzley Moore and Janessa Delgado (2 RBI) each singled.
Firefighters Maia Parrilla finally got a hit and did in style with a three-run, inside-the-park home run. Aleena Brown drew a walk to break up Sterling’s perfect outing.
In an inning and two-thirds of relief, Jaelyn Estevez struck out four.
SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 11,
IMJUSCUTTIN BARBER STUDIO 11
Ava Wirth slugged an inside-the-park grand slam home run to power SSS&S in the first inning but Imjuscuttin went up in the top of the third, 11-10, but could not shut down the tying run.
Kinzley Moore, Janessa Delgado and Mia Perez collected one hit each for SSS&S.
For Imjuscuttin, Ruby Perdomo Perez went 2-for-2 and Mila Fernandez slugged a two-run single.