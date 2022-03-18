It’s hard to believe the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League is already six weeks into the season.
They will take a break over the next few days for Spring Brea, but will be back in action on Monday, March 28.
After that, it’s five more weeks of regular-season action, followed by playoffs in early May.
Leading the way in the A Division is still Florida Keys Electric with a 7-1 mark. A half-game behind is Ramona’s Conch Creations at 7-2. Just over a week ago, Captain Hook’s had just a loss but fell to 5-3 and Fury is 4-3.
In the matchup between the two teams without a win, 2 Oceans Digital topped Arnold’s Towing, which is still in search of a victory.
A pair of home runs were hit out of Rosa Hernandez Field. The first by Aaliyah McLeod in one of the FKE victories and on Wednesday, March 16, Lucy Katz hit a two-run shot over the centerfield fence for Arnold’s Towing.
In B Division action, Niles Sales & Service holds the top spot at 5-1-1, Key West Firefighters and Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling are each 2-2-2 and I’m Just Cuttin Barber is 1-5-1.
A DIVISION
CAPTAIN HOOK’S 7,
FURY 4
Captain Hook had to throttle a late Fury rally for the W.
Addison Means doubled and singled home a run and Jaylin Green added an RBI single.
Lilee Gage had a stellar pitching performance over the first four frames with a hit and walk for no runs and she sat seven on Ks. Reliever Arianna Garcia gave up the four runs via two hits and two walks.
Fury’s Janis Olsen tripled home three runs, Callie Griffiths cracked a two-base hit and Kaleya Cervantes singled.
Althea Olsen went the distance, gave up the runs on three hits and four walks with nine strikeouts.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 10,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 3
Ramona’s scored six in the second and the pitching duo of Ryleigh Harnish and Carley Hernandorena held Arnold’s to just two hits. Harnish allowed one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Maicey Malgrat slugged a two-run single, Analy Rivero and Kai Malagon each had an RBI base hit and Hernandorena singled.
Arnold’s Zaira Watson tripled and Cat Van Staden had a run-scoring single.
Lucy Katz allowed four runs on four hits, three walks with three strikeouts.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 6,
CAPTAIN HOOK’S 3
Captain Hook’s relinquished a two-run lead as FKE on a four-run third, led by a three-run home run by Aailah McLeod.
Emilee Rodriguez singled home two runs and Kaleaya Dickerson added a base hit.
Brianna Brenner shut down Captain Hook’s over the first four frames with but a walk for no runs, and she fanned seven.
Captain Hook’s Addison Means singled home a run and with a base hit was Maicee Gage.
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 11,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 6
One of the teams was bound to win for the first time this season, and it appeared that Arnold’s would pull it out with a three-run first highlighted by a two-run shot by Lucy Katz.
2 Oceans Digital broke open the game with seven runs in the top of the fifth to improve to 1-7 and Arnold’s fell to 0-8.
Emma White thumped a three-base hit and two base hits to plate three runs; Charley Bracher drove in three via a two-base hit and base hit, Maya Miller doubled home a run, Ava Artigue and Evaline Zanetti each cracked an RBI single and Mary Ellen Searcy tripled.
In the circle, Lillian Mayer allowed all the runs on 10 hits, walked just one and struck out seven. In one inning of relief, Zanetti struck out one to shutout Arnold’s.
Arnold’s Cat Van Staden tripled and singled, Shania Butler and Yaneicee Grimon slapped two hits apiece, Zaria Watson and Sophia Perez each doubled as Rhyanna Rispoli added a base hit.
Katz took the pitching loss with seven runs on six hits, two walks and she struck out three.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 12,
FURY 4
FKE hammered 15 hits led by Aailah McLeod with a double and two singles for five RBI, three singles by Brianna Brenner and a two-run triple by Chloe Kongos. Aliyah Arencibia (double), Kaleaya Dickerson and Arianna Anderson slugged two hits each and with a base hit was Vivienne Lepowski and Emilee Rodriguez.
Brenner allowed three runs on four hits and fanned four over three innings in the circle. Dickerson hurled the final two with a run on two hits.
Fury’s Genesis Rocha tripled home a run and singled and with one hit each were Althea Olsen, Callie Griffith, Kaleya Cervantes and Sophie Sawyer.
B DIVISION
SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 15,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 5
Kaidence Kosk singled home two runs and Mia Perez hammered a base hit for S,S,S&S. In the circle, Sierra Sterling pitched a near-perfect inning with a walk and she struck out three. Relief pitcher Ava Wirth allowed five runs on a hit and five walks.
Firefighters’ Victoria Bravo singled and scored one of the five runs. Jaelyn Estevez allowed 10 runs and reliever Alice Garcia yielded five.
SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD, SPOTTSWOOD & STERLING 10,
I’M JUST CUTTIN BARBER STUDIO 9
Sierra Sterling hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run for S,S,S&S and she pitched a no-hitter with five strikeouts.
Liana Brown went the distance for I’m Just Cuttin with one hit and she fanned a pair of batters.
NILES SALES & SERVICE 7,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 5
Tied at 5 after an inning, Niles scored one in the second and one more in the third.
Melani Esquivel singled for Niles hit.
Niles starter Kailee Malagon yielded five runs on a hit and six walks. In two innings of relief, Sofia Niles was a walk shy of perfection as she zipped through the Firefighters lineup with six strikeouts to end the game.
Things started off with a double by Alice Garcia, but that was the only hit the Firefighters could manage.
Garcia started in the circle, allowed five runs via six walks and Maia Parrilla walked six and gave up a hit for two runs in relief.